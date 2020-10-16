Bobrisky: How I won fight against poverty

Controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, took to social media to explain how hard life was for him five years ago. While encouraging his fans not to give up, he also reveal how he worked hard to become who he is today in the post which he shared on Instagram. Here’s what he had to say in his now deleted post: “I’m glad I was able to treat MONEY fuck up! 5yrs ago life throw hardship at me, I said to myself I refuse to be poor! I started working hard, a lot said different things to me, When I now started making money some people say I fuck politicians, some say I do jazz etc….

I’m now d Bobrisky that gives 1million to people like water! Money you are a Bastard!!!!! I’m glad I treat ur fuck up! Guys never let poverty win u.” He disclosed the different things people said about him even though he worked hard and told his fans not to let poverty win. He also dropped a message for the ‘assistant Jesus Christ’ on earth. His word: “People have judge me, insult me, looked down on me. but I still look fresher and richer than a lot of them. Chai see life.

D only one person that has d right to judge us is our creator GOD. So may all d assistant Jesus Christ on earth sit down first” Fans of the popular cross dresser commended him in the comment section.

Nexy.pinky: “Morning motivational quote. “Never let poverty win you” i love you Bob❤” Another user simply identify as Esther_unbothered said: “God that blesses you on a regular will bless me also today and forever @ bobrisky222. Ur money no fit finish inshallah” Meanwhile, Bobrisky reportedly splashed a whooping sum of 140million naira on a brand new 2020 G Wagon. He appeared to be on a mission to fill up his garage with luxury cars and is not letting anything come in his way. He took to his Instagram page to share the news that he just made payment for the latest Mercedes Benz G Wagon ride.

