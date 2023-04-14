Bobrisky Is The Only Person Bigger Than Me In Lagos – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian On-Air Personality and vlogger, Toke Makinwa has revealed that controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky is the only person bigger than her in Lagos.

Makinwa made this shocking revelation about her extravagant lifestyle after she hosted the transgender on her vlog tagged Tokemoments.

The 38-year-old Vlogger was amazed by the fascinating information Bobrisky revealed during his interview together on her program.



However, Toke Makinwa expressed her gratitude for Bobrisky’s appearance, referring to him as the “mummy of Lagos,” as he is called the ‘mummy of Lagos’ for a reason

she also stated by acknowledging that Bobrisky is probably the only person in Lagos, Nigeria, who is more prominent than she is due to his extravagant lifestyle.

She wrote: The only person bigger than me in Lagos.