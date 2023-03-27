Bobrisky Makes Feast For Muslims, Christians Fasting

Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, popular Nigerian transgender and LGBT personality, has revealed that he budgeted N20 million to cook for faithful‘s Christians and Muslims who are fasting.

The 31-year-old media personality said Christians observed their fast in February and will be ending by March, after 40 days to mark Easter and Muslims will also start their fast (Ramadan)in march and end in April 2023.

Bobrisky went on his IG page on Monday to reveal that he will set aside 20 million to feed people who have been fasting for days.

Bobrisky said that he will not stop showing kindness or change his humanitarian nature towards people even though they do not appreciate his efforts and gestures.

He wrote; “I budget (20 million) for cooking for people fasting daily. I will never change my kindness to people even despite many of them are ingrate.

