Arts & Entertainments News

Bobrisky Makes Feast For Muslims, Christians Fasting

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, popular Nigerian transgender and LGBT personality, has revealed that he budgeted N20 million to cook for faithful‘s Christians and Muslims who are fasting.

The 31-year-old media personality said Christians observed their fast in February and will be ending by March, after 40 days to mark Easter and Muslims will also start their fast (Ramadan)in march and end in April 2023.

Bobrisky went on his IG page on Monday to reveal that he will set aside 20 million to feed people who have been fasting for days.

Bobrisky said that he will not stop showing kindness or change his humanitarian nature towards people even though they do not appreciate his efforts and gestures.

He wrote;I budget (20 million) for cooking for people fasting daily. I will never change my kindness to people even despite many of them are ingrate.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News

GOtv Nigeria introduces enhanced decoder notification

Posted on Author Our Reporters

GOtv Nigeria is introducing an Enhanced Decoder Notification (EDN) functionality to keep its customers informed and in control of their viewing experience. This EDN functionality, which will be activated on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 refers to a set of icons that appear on the screen containing valuable information like how many viewing days are left […]
News

Two die in Lagos auto crash

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Two persons yesterday loss their lives as a truck conveying two payloaders lost control around Palmgrove – Obanikoro along Ikorodu Road in Lagos. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the traffic accident occurred when the truck lost control and rammed into a culvert due to brake failure. The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEPA), Dr Femi […]
News

NSCDC establishes female armed squad to combat insecurity

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has disclosed that as part of strategy to combat activities of criminals in the state, it has setup an all-female armed squad. According to the corps, the special female squad had been optimally trained to respond to crime situations within the state and as […]

Leave a Reply