Bobrisky, Mike fight dirty over failed promise to Erica

The BBNaija reality show is not yet over but there is already a lot of drama taking place over the disqualified housemate, Erica. One Chidi Mike had promised to give Erica N2 million and a car after she was disqualified, a promised he was yet to keep. As a result, he was called out on social media and this led to the businessman calling Erica names. Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, waded into the issue and accused Chidi Mike of clout-chasing when he made the promise to give Erica money and a car.

Bobrisky said that if Chidi was broke, he should not have made any promises because he was yet to give Erica any money after three weeks of making the promises. According to Bob, Erica’s team is right to call out Chidi for using her name to clout chase. In another post, Bobrisky continued to berate the young man as he called him broke. Bobrisky wrote: “Tell that Cmd or cms whatever he cal his name to sit down when queen like me is talking. You think opening ur mouth waaaah to promise millions is easy, Oga fulfill ur debt.

Listen to me cms abi na cmd u are BROKE !!!! When people that have money is talking pls hide ur ugly head like cow leg. Lot of dis boys are broke abeg !!!! You see y I warned you girls to be-careful of d kind of boy that enter ur dm. They are chew gum boys. How much is 2 million that you use ur own mouth to promise? Stupid thing. My name is talk and do!” The popular cross dresser also vowed to increase the money she gave Erica by N1 million if Chidi got her angry. According to Bob, Erica does not need audio money from broke Yahoo boys. Bobrisky continued that she had not even met Erica but fulfilled her cash promise to her in exchange for nothing. The businessman also denied Bobrisky’s claims that he was a fraudster. According to Chidi, he runs a car dealership and he is enjoying his life in Baltimore.

