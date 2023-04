Nigerian transgender and LGBT personality, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has announced that he has officially become a woman.

The crossdresser made this known on her Instagram page moments ago.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bobrisky wrote to his millions of fans that his gender has changed, he took a swipe at doubting Thomas

He wrote “I’m officially a woman.

“Take note now. For non-believers kiss my ass”.

His fans, however, took to his comment section to mock him.