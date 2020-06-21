Bobrisky’s father may have disapproved of his transgender personality

O

ne thing that made celebrity crossdresser, Bobrisky, popular is his confidence in his physical transformation.

But that confidence and boldness may not be strong enough to face his own father who recently celebrated his birthday.

For the first time, after many years of accepting his love for feminine features, Bobrisky wore men’s clothes, with face cap to attend father’s birthday.

Though the 27-year-old explained that he did that in order not to draw attention to himself and also out of respect for his family, his fans believe that there may be more to his sudden change that he is admitting.

Many of his followers on social media are speculating that Bobrisky and father may not be seeing eye to eye on his transgender personality and so want no drama around his happy occasion.

While replying a fan on his instagram page, who wanted to know the reason behind his manly look, he wrote: “There is absolutely nothing wrong with what I am wearing. I wore a face cap and a black jalabia. I’m not the celebrant I don’t have to paint face to my dad house. I respect my family. Oh you think my parent don’t see my IG?”

