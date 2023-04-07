Bobzy unleashes new single, My Hustle, to shoot visuals in US

Budding music star, Bobzy, has assured his fans that he is ready to take the music scene by the storm, noting that his new song would keep them wowed and vibing. Bobzy, who is famous for his previous single, Your Love, which featured singer and songwriter, Seriki, is ecstatic about this new project in the works. The new work of art, entitled, My Hustle is set to drop at a future date, which would be made public soon as the singer has urged his fans to gear up and get ready to be musically blown away with his new song. He said, “I have a duty to keep my fans entertained and what other way is there than to dish out premium music content for their listening pleasure?”. Bobyz will also be heading to the US to shoot visuals of the new single. The video will be shot in New York, California, Atlanta and Georgia sometimes in July this yea

