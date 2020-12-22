BOC Gases, Dangote Cement top N334bn market gain

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note, to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market closed last Friday also in the green.

The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 1.73 per cent with market breathe closing flat with 23 gainers and losers apiece.

The upswing, according to market watchers, was driven by bargain hunting activities on the back of undervalued stocks following renewed appetite in anticipation of share appreciation.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 638.65 basis points or 1.73 per cent from 36,804.75 index points last Friday to 37,443.40 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N334 billion to close at N19.570 trillion from N19.236 trillion.

On the activity chart, the insurance sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 153.47 million shares exchanged in 766 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of AIICO Insurance Plc and AXA-Mansard Plc.

The premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with 61.84 million units traded in 1,770 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 427.06 million shares exchanged in 5,263 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that BOC Gases Plc led the gainers by 10 per cent at N7.92 per share while Dangote Cement Plc followed with 9.98 per cent to close at N230.40 per share and Oando Plc with a gain of 9.87 per cent to close at N3.45 per share.

On the flip side, Eterna Plc led the losers’ chart by 9.89 per cent to close at N4.10 per share. Tranex Plc followed with a loss of 9.20 per cent to close at79 kobo per share while Chams Plc dropped by 8.70 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share.

