Boca Juniors win inaugural Maradona Cup

Boca Juniors have won the inaugural Diego Armando Maradona Cup by beating Banfield 5-3 on penalties. Maradona died in November and Argentina renamed its League Cup in honour of the great, who was a former Boca player.

Boca led through Edwin Carmona’s strike but Luciano Lollo equalised in stoppage time for Banfield, moments after Boca had Emmanuel Mas sent off. Boca converted all five of their penalty kicks with Jorge Rodriguez missing the decisive kick for Banfield. “This cup is a tribute to Diego, and he’ll surely be accompanying our celebrations,” said Boca’s Ramon Abila. The win came after Boca were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores by Santos in midweek.

