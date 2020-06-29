Bode Akindele, renowned entrepreneur, dies at 88

Renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Chief Bode Akindele, is dead.

Chief Bode Akindele, the Parakoyi of Ibadan land and Chairman of Madandola Group, died in Lagos on Monday, aged 88 years.

A close associate of the late Chief Bode Akindele, Oloye Lekan Alabi confirmed his death.

Chief Bode Akindele’s philanthropy spans decades with a donation of N100 million to the Federal Government, Oyo and Lagos State governments in the fight against COVID-19 being the latest before his demise.

Through his Bode Akindele Foundation, the deceased has for many decades awarded scholarships to bright and indigent students.

Similarly, through the Bode Akindele Youths Initiatives, the late Akindele has collaborated with the University of Ibadan in giving vocational training alongside academics to students.

Akindele is Chairman of Mondandola group, Baba Ijo Methodist Church Nigeria, Agbeni, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Chief Akindele’s business empire operates under the name Modandola Group of Companies, named after his mother, which translates to “God, if you give me the wealth, give me a child that can take care of it.”

Madandola Group spans from maritime to properties, manufacturing, real estates, investments, finance and flour milling with its headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Among the subsidiaries of the Madandola Group making waves in the business world include Standard Breweries, Ibadan, Diamond Foods Ltd, Ibadan, United Beverages Ltd, Ibadan, Associated Match Industry, Ibadan, merged with Ilorin, Port-Harcourt and Lagos to form a company with a large share of the Nigerian market and Standard Flour Mills in Lagos.

His mother, Rabiatu Adedigba, was a wealthy Ibadan trader who was politically influential. Alhaja Rabiatu is recorded as the first woman to go to Mecca from Ibadan.

To honour his mother, the octogenarian and philanthropist decided to build the ARAMED Medical Centre in Ibadan to assist humankind in the society. Just like the Modandola name was one of his mother’s names, ARAMED is also named after his mother as it stands for Alhaja Rabiatu Adedigba Medical Centre and regards ARAMED as the healing ministry of Bode Akindele Foundation.

