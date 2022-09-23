News

Bode George: Atiku’s response to calls for Ayu’s resignation is ‘unfortunate’

Adesire Ajayi-Smith

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George has criticised the reactions of  presidential candidate Abubakar Atiku on the call for the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu to resign, describing it as “unfortunate”.

He made the remark during an interview with Channels TV  on Wednesday evening with the theme “PDP and the 2023 Presidency”.

Responding to Atiku’s statement emphasising conformity to the constitution, George said: “This same party gave him the ticket, bypassing the same section of the constitution he is quoting. Section 7 subsection 3C of the PDP constitution states very clearly that we must adhere to the zoning and rotation of party offices and elective offices of this country. President Buhari, is he from Anambra? Or is he from Lagos? He is from the North. What you are driving at now is that the pure sensitivity of North/South, which was addressed by our founding fathers, is now being discarded.”

These statements were made on the heels of a decision by some members of the PDP in the early hours of Wednesday, involving their withdrawal from Atiku’s Campaign Council.

He said: “In every state you have governors, and you consult them before you start submitting names for national campaign.”

He added: “If you look at the structure of this national campaign, everybody on that table, none of them was consulted. So if you want a half house, so be it. If you want a full house, so be it. If you want to do it on your own, good luck to you.”

George, who also served as Military Governor of Ondo State, said they are not looking to force Ayu out of his position.

 

