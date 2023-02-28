Bode George Condemns Attack On Igbo, Non-Indigenes In Lagos

A former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has condemned the alleged attack on non-indigenes, following the results of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos State.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Olusegun Edwards,

Bode George condemned the attacks on non-indigenes, particularly the Igbo, stating that such an uncivilised act is not been part of Lagos culture from time immemorial.

The leader of PDP in Lagos noted that Lagos has been home to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, creed, religion and even nationality.

He said, “Lagos has been home to everybody. It has accommodated everybody since I was born several years ago, we don’t discriminate against anybody.

“That is why we have the popular saying, in our local dialect, that Lagos is a pot of water, which all and sundry drinks from, and it can never go dry.”

The PDP chieftain chided some band of thugs who were said to have issued threats against Igbo indigenes for voting for the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, questioning the audacity to issue threats against people’s decision to vote for the candidate of their choice.

“What audacity do they have to be intimidating people? It is a most irresponsible act to be threatening people over the election. It shows these characters are not civil in their approach to life, he said.

He advised people against being led by politicians to attack their fellow human beings, saying such an act is inhuman and illogical, stating that the people should turn down the overtures of politicians who wouldn’t dare to recruit their own children into the band of thugs.

