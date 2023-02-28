2023 Elections Politics

Bode George Condemns Attack On Igbo, Non-Indigenes In Lagos

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has condemned the alleged attack on non-indigenes, following the results of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos State.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Olusegun Edwards,
Bode George condemned the attacks on non-indigenes, particularly the Igbo, stating that such an uncivilised act is not been part of Lagos culture from time immemorial.

The leader of PDP in Lagos noted that Lagos has been home to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, creed, religion and even nationality.

He said, “Lagos has been home to everybody. It has accommodated everybody since I was born several years ago, we don’t discriminate against anybody.

“That is why we have the popular saying, in our local dialect, that Lagos is a pot of water, which all and sundry drinks from, and it can never go dry.”

The PDP chieftain chided some band of thugs who were said to have issued threats against Igbo indigenes for voting for the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, questioning the audacity to issue threats against people’s decision to vote for the candidate of their choice.

“What audacity do they have to be intimidating people? It is a most irresponsible act to be threatening people over the election. It shows these characters are not civil in their approach to life, he said.

He advised people against being led by politicians to attack their fellow human beings, saying such an act is inhuman and illogical, stating that the people should turn down the overtures of politicians who wouldn’t dare to recruit their own children into the band of thugs.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Enugu Guber: PDP walking on legal mines

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

KENNETH OFOMA reports on how the tussle between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Senator Ike Ekweremadu has laid legal landmines that might lead to the disqualification of the Peoples Democratic Party from the forthcoming governorship election in the state The political temperature in Enugu State is fast rising. For watchers of political development in the state, […]
Politics

APC: Party’s Edo guber loss threat to us in Ondo

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the loss of the party in the Edo State governorship election on Saturday is a threat to it for the October 10 guber election in Ondo State. The representative of the Youth in the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Alhaji Ismail Ahmed said this Monday at the […]
Politics

PDP: A party’s seasonal implosion

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI writes

Battle for PDP’s structure ahead of 2023   FELIX NWANERI writes on internal squabbles and power play that have become part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially, whenever it is preparing for a major election   There is no doubt that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a centrist political party, formed ahead of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica