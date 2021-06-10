Bode George condemns Igangan killings, faults Buhari’s silence

A former National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, Chief Bode George, has condemned the recent killings in Igangan community of Oyo State by suspected herdsmen. He said the killings indicated that no one was safe anymore in the country. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, George said the Igangan massacre and other ongoing unlawful killings across the country will continue to haunt Nigeria as a nation. “We are back again at a momentous period in the history of this fragile union.

“We are being pulled everywhere by fissiparous forces. There is fear, ruin, banditry and freelance murderousness from all corners of our beleaguered nation, the blood of innocent people flow in gory sights. “The senseless killings, the cruel inhuman massacre of the Igangan natives in the Yoruba heartland by suspected herdsmen has brought the seething malady right to our door steps. “No one is safe anymore.

I wonder what hate, what evil, what madness will propel anyone of same mind to plunge into the night with weapons of war, seeking out fellow citizens for pillage and murder? It puzzles rationality. It benumbs the senses,” he said. George called President Muhammadu Buhari out for keeping silent in the face of atrocities going on in the country.

