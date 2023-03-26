News

Bode George Mourns General Oladipo Diya

The former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has sympathised with the family of the former Chief of General Staff, late Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya.

Bode George in his tribute to Diya, said the late General ran his race to the best of his calling.

He said, “The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. May God give him eternal rest and may his memory be a blessing to his family and friends.

“He ran his race to the best of his calling and we must leave the rest for the pages of history. Good night sir till the resurrection morning when we shall meet to part no more.

” May the Angels sing you to your resting place. My deepest condolences to his family especially Simi.”

