Bode George: PDP’s problems not insurmountable before 2023 elections

Chief Olabode George is a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks on the crisis rocking the party, call for the resignation of the national chairman of the party and the 2023 presidential election, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What do you make of the crisis in your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly the call for the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to step down?

I have been away for a while. I make sure that I stayed away from the public to do introspection and an assessment of where we really are because in a democracy, we must always talk and exchange ideas. We must discuss, agree and disagree on issues without being absolutely disagreeable because there is no point in doing that. Since our convention, I have been away and have been watching.

Naturally in any organization, once it is made of human beings, you would have infractions, disagreement and all kinds of positive and negative issues. But the ability to be able to manage those crisis and for you to arrive at a positive destination would be a measure of your capacity.

Now, we are going into election year, yes we have some problems in our party but they are not insurmountable. First, I want to appeal to all sides to sheathe their sword because we are in the stage of political journey.

National election is coming and we must convince the public that we have the capacity and the ability to manage the resources of this country for the benefit of our country. All cacophonies coming from all corners, I want to plead with our people to sheathe their sword.

We can achieve more by talking and no matter how heated the discussions would be, express your minds but not people who are throwing tantrums, people who are throwing bombs and statements that are absolutely unnecessary, statements that can totally destroy this party, statements of arrogance and name calling. I want to plead, as an elder, I remember that in 1998, when this party was established what the founding fathers said to all of us and how they came up with this concept of the PDP, where they sat together, people who could never before seat in a room to discuss politics.

They came together in the interest of this country and divided Nigeria into six geopolitical zones because the experiences in the First Republic and the Second Republic were these frictions. The majority in the northern part had their way and their say, while minorities were perpetual onlookers. It was the same thing in the southern part.

The majority had their way and say, while the minorities were onlookers. It created a lot of friction and that friction came to a point, where it led to the military takeover of government. How do we resolve this problem to have more inclusivity and bring Nigerians to the table where everybody would go home with one asset or the other? That was how this party was established. Our people gave this concept all kinds of names, zoning, rotation and whatever and it has sustained democracy for this long. I have seen the disagreements, the anger on all shields but I want to plead like I said as an elder; we can get into the inner closet and the upper chamber of our party, the board of trustees and the elders must now rise to the occasion were they must tell everybody to calm down. Even an Iroko tree changes its leaves but no tree that has leaves changes its root. The concept that established the party is very difficult to change otherwise we are looking for trouble.

Let us learn from the mistakes because there have been mistakes. I also suffered from the same mistakes, you remember we had national chairmanship issues and it was supposed to be South-West but some people maneuvered themselves. They thought they have the powers, now look at where we are today in the party but I have not left the party because as a Christian and a strong believer in my faith, everything works in the interest of the Almighty. A delay is not a denial. I’m still here today, I didn’t become national chairman and I have not faded away. So, if you lose on one side, you don’t need to bring the roof down on all sides. And those who won must be gracious in even victory.

What do you make of the comments by some PDP stakeholders that the party can do without Governor Nyesom Wike?

When I listen to some of our colleagues and the kind of comments they make, I feel really very angry because they are unnecessary. If we do not learn from the activities of the past, how can we progress? So, I plead with all sides to calm their temper. Some were even saying that Atiku Abubakar has no right to be talking to people. Who is the candidate, who says he wants to wear the big crown and why would he not talk to people? I heard some of our senior colleagues saying he doesn’t need to because he is the party. It is the congregation and the addition of every individual that makes the party. If he starts networking; what is wrong with doing that? That makes a lot of sense. I not saying A is right or B is right, I want to say that everybody is right but in the meantime, bring this issue within the party to an end because Nigerians are waiting for our party. They are fed up with the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is a contraption and a congregation of strange bedfellows. That is not a political party. If you decide to throw stone at every dog that barks at you, you will never get to your destination. Sometimes you look at such battles, you just move on. Like I said, delay is not denial and whatever God has destined for you in life, you will get it. If we don’t get it right, this nation would never forgive us because every day you wake up, you look at Nigeria, where are we, Armageddon is hovering over the corners of this country and ready to descend on our nation. Whether you are rich or you are poor, would be immaterial. So, we have to be careful. Let us lead by example because in our party, we have people with experience; people who are knowledgeable, people with the humaneness in human body because I see our party as a human body. Is there any part of the human body that you can discard? Every part is important and that is why we must work together to achieve our goals. We must regard and respect all the various parts of the body because it is when it is a full body that we can fight that battle successfully. Nigeria is in dire strait of confusion. Security is the number one job for any government but to quote the words of the National Security Adviser; ‘we have been decimated.’ We have been decimated and you are still sitting there as the National Security Adviser of this country? I’m also a retired general; that is absolute damage and an acceptance of complete failure. If he is that convinced and he has no solution to it; what the hell is he still doing there because it is more honourable for him to resign? The situation is getting out of hand, look at what America did recently in Afghanistan. They have been lookingforthatmanforthepast20yearsand there was no man on the ground but they took him out. That technology is available. Why are we fooling ourselves? One of the women that were abducted from the Abuja- Kaduna train attack, her relations brought all the dollars they could to pay N100 million for her release and people are still there. Nigeria is not under the hole and up till now, our Federal government has not done anything about the release of those people.

With the concerns you have raised, are you in support of the call by minority members of the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari?

At this stage, no! Rather, let us bring all the issues against him and use it to campaign and prepare the minds of Nigerians because that is the power that our people have. Let the will of the people be respected. Some even say interim national government, I said interim national government is not in the constitution because this is not a military government.

Anything we can gather, let’s do that and let’s work together to make sure that this socalled political party, which is a contraption never returns to power. For our party, I believe we should get ourselves and stop all these fireworks because it is not helping Nigeria. The interest of Nigeria is bigger than any individual interest and the party’s interest is bigger than the personal interest of any individual. If we love this party, we should shut up and come up with a solution that would be acceptable to Nigerians, to put a smile once again on the faces of our brethren. Enough of deceit and fighting! Of course, if you look at the basis of how this came about, it is not farfetched. The founding fathers decided that once the president comes from the North, the chairman of the party must come from the South. And if the chairman comes from the North, the president must come from the South. And it is so simply done. I told you that they created the six geopolitical zones to make sure that every part, whether minority or majority, will have a sense of belonging and that inclusivity is guaranteedbecauseyouhavethepresident, the vice president, the Senate President, the speaker of House of Representatives, the secretary to government and the national chairman of the party. And so, if the president comes from the North, the vice president will come from the South, Senate President from the North, speaker from the South, secretary to government from the North and national chairman from the South. So, every zone will go home feeling satisfied. If you will recall, we had a meeting with the party and they said they have zoned only the party positions. That created crisis and that was how Uche Secondus was removed and then Ayu became the national chairman, meaning they have zoned the position to the North. At that time, they should have pronounced that the presidential candidate must also be zoned to the South. They refused and when we argued at the NEC meeting, we now came out and said there is a need to revisit the report of that zoning. That was why the zoning committee to revisit that report was set up and I was a member of that committee. I told the committee that with what the APC government has done to Nigeria, zoning is more important now than even in 1999 but they cooled off. They now came up and said if that is the case, what do we do, because if we had announced this six months ago, people would have been conscious rather than spending money unnecessarily. It was a compromise because if somebody has been spending money and time trying to move across the country and you didn’t correct him at that time, what about all the money he has spent. The other members were reasonable and that is the capacity and the ability of this party. We accepted that for now let everybody in every zone come out to compete but from now on, six months before the commencement of the sale of forms in the future, we must announce the zoning. We were able to resolve that crisis and we went to the convention. I remember what Ayu said and I want to take him for his words because as an honourable man, your words must be your bound. He said ‘once a presidential candidate emerges from the North, I will resign.’

And I want to take him on that because I knowhimtobearespectableandresponsible human being. For me, it is sacrosanct that Atiku has the right to choose whoever that is going to be his running mate and that is not the end of life. I know so many things that went on and the knowledge, growth and development of every human being must be based on the lessons you learnt as you go along in your life.

God didn’t say it would be a highway all the way, there are bumps, there would be roundabouts that would slow you down, there are even things you don’t see that can bump into the road and disturb your speed. So, take a lesson from that and let’s move on.

I would have gone to the convention the last time for the national chairmanship because it was supposed to be the turn of the South-West, maybe at that time we would have scattered the party but in the interest of the party, I said no that I would not compete. See where we are today. So, let’s use that as an example and rise above this personal ambition and personal interest. Nigerians are angry and that is not what they want to hear. They want to know how you are going to solve the economic problems of this country and how to guarantee this entity called Nigeria in the international forum. What do you think is going on in the North; it is the same revolution because people who are illiterate cannot attack the train. There are challenges and they are saying that they are tired and angry and they have a right to challenge the system but the way they are turning it is what I disagree with. Revolution can come in any form but don’t take the lives that God created because it is a sin. The elections are here now and I’m happy because when God works, He works in His own mysterious ways. The electoral process has now been digitalized. It is no longer the old system, which is what the likes of Bola Tinubu want because having made so much money from the treasury of Lagos State; he is ready to pay any amount of money to manipulate the results. What we have is that those we elect have no link to the people whether your resources are there or not, they use the resources for their personal gains and their families.

Governor Wike who is a leader in your party is romancing the ruling party to the extent that he invites APC members to commission some of his projects. Do you nurse any fear that Wike might leave your party?

I used the word that he should cool his temper. I prepared my campaign for the national chairman like it was a presidential campaign; there was no village that I didn’t go to trying to canvass for votes. I didn’t get it and there was so much manipulation but I saw through them. As a general, sometimes you win some and other times you lose some. I don’t believe that Wike would jump ship because if you remember, he had made some of the comments against that party. PDP is still the best party and the most national in its outlook and in its format and behaviour. The PDP has had more successes in putting smiles on the faces of the people. We still have the human face in our party. Yes, we can disagree and yes, you have lost some but it is not the end. You remember my own experience of becoming vice chairman (South-West), deputy national chairman (South), and deputy national chairman overall and I spent 10 years at the national secretariat. I also became the director general of the presidential campaign and after all that work, what was my gain? Convoluted conspiracy! TheysentmetoKirikiriPrison. Thatwas what they gave me as my due but I didn’t collapse. As a believer in the first seven days, it was the military in me that was working but my wife brought my devotional books because it was a spiritual moment for me. I went into full spiritual enhancement and at the end of it because I didn’t commit any offence, because we just elected the president of our party and managed all the finances and campaign with my colleagues, you would have thought that the next thing would be the next man behind the president as the director general of his campaign was cooling off in the prison. I didn’t give up and I still remain in the party. And all the experiences have I gained because when the Almighty wants to use you, He would take you out into His spiritual desert to teach you things you would never imagine. In this life, you make some and you lose some but it is not once you lose that the whole roof must come down. Take it up as a Christian, take it up as a challenge and move on. We saw what happened and there are so many lessons he can learn. People promised him and people did all kinds of things. Chairman of governors’ forum, chairman of this forum and all kinds of promises but the only person that you can absolutely trust is the Almighty God. Whether he calls opposition people to come and commission projects or not, it is part of politics and he is also expanding his network. But he cannot jump ship when he had called them unprintable names in the past and they are still bearing the same names today. APC is a contraption, a confused party and a congregation of strange bedfellows, who never met well for this nation and we can see it. Whose life is secured now? Tinubu continues to take money from our treasury and the governor of the state is servicing him. A man that said he wants to be our president, forgetting that public office is a public trust. What is your name? Who are you? Where do you come from? Who owns Alpha Beta? You told us that you are 70 years old but your first child is 61 years old. So, at the age of nine, you started procreating and then you now gave the greatest insult that anybody could have given to this nation. Unfortunately, secularism has been bastardized. On a Sunday, people went into the church in Owo and murdered innocent Christians. The issue of religion has become a major issue in Nigeria now which shouldn’t be. My immediate elder sister married a Muslim. My younger brother is a Christian but married a Muslim; today that lady is a pastor. But because it has been exacerbated, you are now robbing salt in the injury. You decided I want a Muslim-Muslim ticket in this present day Nigeria. And then, you know the worse part, the chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, went to a church to shout ‘praise the Lord.’ It is a very insensitive thing for him to do because he should have done the ‘praise the Lord’ by telling Tinubu not to settle for a Muslim- Muslim ticket. By going to that church, he was throwing insults at our faces. Can I go to the Mosque and say “Allahu Akbar?’ You think they will find it funny? We shouldn’t joke about these things because they are serious issues.

With the increasing demand for Ayu to step down and allow the chairmanship of the PDP to come back to the South, are you still interested in the position?

Let me be frank, age is not on my side now. At the time I wanted to do it, I was ready and had learnt the ropes and has seen the party from the beginning to this day. The role I would play now is to be at the upper chamber of the party and advise the younger ones. Why should I be running around because there is time for everything like you read in the book of Ecclesiastes? So, for me, no, because I’m already at the stage where I will never be afraid to tell the truth to power as an elder of this party. I have told you about my experience and this party. I’m not looking for anything but to ensure that the right thing is done because even when you travel around Nigeria, you can see the anger on the faces of the people. I know that in every human endeavour across the world, you will find one Nigerian who is an expert. Just look at the young lady who broke the world record without support from Nigeria. There is no part of Nigeria that the Almighty God did not bless with one natural resource or the other but where are the managers? The starting point is with this Electoral Act transmitting results electronically, nomoreinterfaceof people physically carrying ballot papers from the polling station to the ward collation centre to the local government collation centre and they kept changing the figure of the election. So, the people who will end up managing you are people who are not genuinely elected. If we have started that, we must encourage our people to come out and vote.

What are the chances of your party in Lagos State and how is the party going to solve this challenge of having another northerner as president after Buhari?

Like our founding fathers, they only looked at our party for the zoning, after eight years, all positions in the North must come to the South and all positions in the South must go to the North. We never envisaged that someday there would be another political party that can produce a president. When Buhari suddenly came, people said it is not our party because that parameter was not in our political equation before. But, is President Buhari from Anambra State? Is he from Lagos State? Who is he? The president of Nigeria, so are we going to now discard that? It has to be considered and that led to all these rezoning in the party. But the important thing is when they came up with that idea, we said no but they were able to come from the high horse to say let’s look at it this way because we are members of the same party and every part of the country is important. If you deny those who have been spending money, preparing because nobody announced the zoning of the presidential ticket, it was all about the chairman and members of the working committee and all that. But they left the most important for six months, therefore, for the sake of that same family let’s allow every zone to compete. Ayu was the founding secretary of the committee that drafted the party’s constitution and he said the moment a presidential candidate emerges from the North, he will resign. So, he knows about it and so we want to ask him, why are you now trying to reverse the role, your word must be your bond in the interest of this party. The party called APC is a contraption, a congregation of strange bedfellows. Did you see their convention, I felt ashamed. I think it was Godswill Akpabio, who first said he is stepping down and everybody started dropping like a rotten apple. What step down having paid N100 million to purchase form but then we started finding out the reason for the stepping down because there is nothing hidden in politics. We found out that the great grand master with our treasury here in Lagos had already moved dollars there and the truth would be told. I was bold to make a statement that if we don’t put our house together and we allow individual ambition to override the ambition of this country and the party, the Armageddon that is wavering would descend on us. We must be prayerful because individualism doesn’t lead you to your goal. The challenge we are going to have is who is going to campaign with the level of insecurity in the country. The dollars he has collected from our treasury, the terrorists will ask him to bring them. How can Nigeria’s Guards Brigade be attacked and our NSA is still sitting. Is it the fifth columnist or what because I don’t think anybody who is not part of that system would be bold enough to attack the Guards Brigade? What about the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre? Have we ever conceptualized this in the history of this country? Never! So, our party and the ruling party should know that nobody can win the Vila without winning substantial votes in the North and in the South. Tinubu thinks that he is a wonderful man and that he knows Lagos very well but he lies about his name, lies about his school and recently carried some people and dressed them in bishop Cassocks of shades of Christianity and they went to welcome the Muslim- Muslim ticket. You don’t lie to yourself to succeed, is that the man you are going to entrust the resources of this country to manage? Simple question; why we must win Lagos now? Who owns Alpha Beta? Nobody has been able to answer. How much did he pay to those governors and competitors at their convention, who were dropping like rotten apples that night? Let him come and deny it. The Nigerian Bar Association called him to come and debate, but he refused to go. Let him go alone to TVC and grant them an interview for 15 minutes or to even address the nation unaided, you will see and that is the man who would spend the next four years in the Vila. We need an able-bodied person who will be able to follow trends and he must be so many steps ahead of all those people bringing memos to him to sign.

