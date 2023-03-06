2023 Elections Politics

Bode George Raises Alarm Over Plot To Eliminate LP Guber Candidate

A former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has raised an alarm over the heinous plan to secretly eliminate the Labour Party (LP) Governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes -Vivour.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Bode George said the plan is to take Rhodes-Vivour out of circulation before the governorship election on Saturday.

Details later….

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

