Bode George refutes accusing INEC Chair of visiting Tinubu in Lagos

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described as satanic, evil and sinister a statement attributed to him, accusing the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, of sneaking to Lagos State to see the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. George in a statement said it was laughable, the fiendish statement which quoted him to have said that Yakubu came to Lagos and left for Abuja in Tinubu’s private jet. He said: “The senseless statement they are circulating, quoting me to have said INEC Chairman came to Lagos to see Tinubu and others is not from me. This must have emanated from demented souls. “It is part of a Luciferic strategy to cause confusion in the polity. I don’t work at the Control Tower or Cargo Section of the airport. Also, I am not an official of INEC, so how will I know the movement of the INEC Chairman? “Everybody knows he is in Abuja as the Chief Returning Officer of the presidential election. Does it make sense to issue a statement that he came to Lagos to see Tinubu and others on Saturday when everybody was watching him live on television? “After voting, I returned home with my wife to watch coverage of the election nationwide by various television stations. So, when did I issue the statement? This must have come from mischief makers.
Related Articles
IGP: Boko Haram terrorists planning attacks on Abuja, Jos, other cities
…says attacks to be coordinated from Sambisa, Yobe …directs CPs to review security architecture …assures citizens of security, public safety TheActing Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has alerted of plans by suspected Boko Haram terrorists (BH) to carry out deadly attacks on Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jos and other major cities […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court Verdict: PDP names Igariwey, Udeogu as Ebonyi gov, deputy
Asks INEC to conduct by-elections in 17 constituencies The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a serving member of the House of Representatives, Iduma Enwo Igariwey as replacement to David Umahi as Ebonyi State Governor while Mr Fred Udeogu will replace Kelechi Igwe as deputy governor. Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, as well as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US election: Pro-Trump protesters hold rallies as tensions grow
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump have turned out in Washington DC to back his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the US election. Flag-carrying demonstrators were joined by members of far-right groups including the Proud Boys, some wearing helmets and bullet-proof vests, reports the BBC. Earlier supporters swarmed Trump’s motorcade as he […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)