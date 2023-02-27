Bode George refutes accusing INEC Chair of visiting Tinubu in Lagos

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described as satanic, evil and sinister a statement attributed to him, accusing the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, of sneaking to Lagos State to see the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. George in a statement said it was laughable, the fiendish statement which quoted him to have said that Yakubu came to Lagos and left for Abuja in Tinubu’s private jet. He said: “The senseless statement they are circulating, quoting me to have said INEC Chairman came to Lagos to see Tinubu and others is not from me. This must have emanated from demented souls. “It is part of a Luciferic strategy to cause confusion in the polity. I don’t work at the Control Tower or Cargo Section of the airport. Also, I am not an official of INEC, so how will I know the movement of the INEC Chairman? “Everybody knows he is in Abuja as the Chief Returning Officer of the presidential election. Does it make sense to issue a statement that he came to Lagos to see Tinubu and others on Saturday when everybody was watching him live on television? “After voting, I returned home with my wife to watch coverage of the election nationwide by various television stations. So, when did I issue the statement? This must have come from mischief makers.

