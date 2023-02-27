News Top Stories

Bode George refutes accusing INEC Chair of visiting Tinubu in Lagos

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described as satanic, evil and sinister a statement attributed to him, accusing the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, of sneaking to Lagos State to see the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. George in a statement said it was laughable, the    fiendish statement which quoted him to have said that Yakubu came to Lagos and left for Abuja in Tinubu’s private jet. He said: “The senseless statement they are circulating, quoting me to have said INEC Chairman came to Lagos to see Tinubu and others is not from me. This must have emanated from demented souls. “It is part of a Luciferic strategy to cause confusion in the polity. I don’t work at the Control Tower or Cargo Section of the airport. Also, I am not an official of INEC, so how will I know the movement of the INEC Chairman? “Everybody knows he is in Abuja as the Chief Returning Officer of the presidential election. Does it make sense to issue a statement that he came to Lagos to see Tinubu and others on Saturday when everybody was watching him live on television? “After voting, I returned home with my wife to watch coverage of the election nationwide by various television stations. So, when did I issue the statement? This must have come from mischief makers.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP: Boko Haram terrorists planning attacks on Abuja, Jos, other cities

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says attacks to be coordinated from Sambisa, Yobe …directs CPs to review security architecture …assures citizens of security, public safety TheActing Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has alerted of plans by suspected Boko Haram terrorists (BH) to carry out deadly attacks on Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jos and other major cities […]
News Top Stories

Court Verdict: PDP names Igariwey, Udeogu as Ebonyi gov, deputy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

Asks INEC to conduct by-elections in 17 constituencies The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a serving member of the House of Representatives, Iduma Enwo Igariwey as replacement to David Umahi as Ebonyi State Governor while Mr Fred Udeogu will replace Kelechi Igwe as deputy governor. Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, as well as […]
News

US election: Pro-Trump protesters hold rallies as tensions grow

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump have turned out in Washington DC to back his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the US election. Flag-carrying demonstrators were joined by members of far-right groups including the Proud Boys, some wearing helmets and bullet-proof vests, reports the BBC. Earlier supporters swarmed Trump’s motorcade as he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica