Bode George tasks Buhari on unity

On his part, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the opportunity of the independence anniversary to bring Nigerians together irrespective of tribal affiliation. Speaking at a PDP stakeholder meeting yesterday in Lagos, George said, “We have an oppor-tunity to revisit it and we have revisited it with the National Conference. “This is a time to reflect. By this time next year, we would be talking of 2023. I don’t know who took the decision to scrap the study of history, it is a fundamental error. And that’s why you see us repeating the same mistake as we move from one period to another. Is this the way we would continue?”
