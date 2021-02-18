Bode George to Buhari: Speak to killer-herdsmen to stop carnage

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to provide leadership and bring Nigerians together, stressing that the seemingly intractable clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the nation, which are more pronounced in the South-West, can only be stopped with the outright banning of open grazing. Speaking yesterday in Lagos, George said there was the need to restructure the country before the 2023 general election, adding that the President should adopt the recommendation of the 2014 National Conference for the exercise.

The former PDP deputy national chairman, who appealed to Nigerians to maintain peaceful co-existence, cautioned political leaders to desist from engaging in acts capable of dividing the country further, stating that they should be on the positive side of history. He said: “This is the time that President Muhammadu Buhari should demonstrate a rallying unifying leadership to bring all our people together. Surely, this is not the time for ethnic or sectarian jingoism. “This is the time for healing. This is the time to mend the broken places and rectify the pervasive wrongs. Our people have been living together in peace and harmony for more than one hundred years even before the colonialists imposed the rule of the gunpowder.”

