News

Bode George to PDP: Zone presidential ticket to south or lose in 2023

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, says the party will be “roundly defeated” in the 2023 presidential election if zoning is jettisoned.

The PDP is yet to make a decision on which region of the country will produce the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

The development has spurred polarising opinions among stakeholders of the party, with some backing the zoning of the presidential slot to the south while others are calling for the ticket to be thrown open to all regions of the country.

Speaking with Arise TV on Tuesday, George warned that failure to zone the PDP presidential ticket means the party is “looking for serious trouble” in 2023.

He said the PDP must “embrace equity, justice and fairness”, adding that throwing the presidential ticket open will “be doing incalculable damage to the psychological minds of the majority of people who are not card-carrying members of the party”.

“If the party decides that, I can emphatically say we are looking for serious trouble and we will be roundly defeated. A warning shot and a good lesson for us to think about,” the PDP chieftain said.

“Let’s think about how this country can grow. Turn by turn Nigeria limited, what’s wrong in doing that. Like I said, it’s not a 100 metres dash race but a continuum. Let there be equity, justice and fairness.

“Let’s not go through that route because we will be doing incalculable damage to the psychological minds of the majority of people who are not card-carrying members of the party.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Lagos probes air passengers refusal to pay PCR fees into private account

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Lagos State Government has commenced a forensic audit into the alleged payment of COVID-19 PCR test fees into private account. Against the backdrop that access the National registration and payment portal for COVID-19 PCR test has been challenging leading to the frustration of inbound air passengers who are required to pay for the service. […]
News

Kwara to push for Air Force Comprehensive School, says governor

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN

Plans have been unfolded by the Kwara State government to strongly push and advocate for the establishment of an Air Force Comprehensive Secondary School in the state so as to complement the existing basic schools.   Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who disclosed this and said his administration, would make a strong case for the establishment of […]
News

Where Now is TStv For Goodness’ Sake?

Posted on Author Adeyemi Oluwatosin

      Not up to a few years ago, Nigerians were told that a certain domestic company was set to roll out Direct To Home satellite television in the Pay TV industry that would rival the services of frontline Pay TV companies and deliver on certain demands that Nigerians were making at the time […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica