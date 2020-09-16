Bode George: Why Edo should re-elect Obaseki

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has urged the people of Edo State to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki because the PDP candidate has devoted the last four years to the development and growth of the Big Heart state. George, in a statement he personally signed, said the visible landmarks the state has witnessed can only be complemented if the governor was voted for a second term in office. According to the PDP board of trustees member, Obaseki is a good man with a kind heart, who has devoted the last four years to the service of the good people of Edo State, with total selflessness and sacrifice. “Obaseki is humble, a democrat, a bridge-builder, a go-getter, who is not deterred by the tantrums and the shenanigans of little men who go about trying to distort his image and his incredible achievements in Edo.

“The people of Edo State believe in his hard work and observable developments he has achieved. He is a man of ingenuity and quick, natural accommodating nature.” While urging the PDP candidate to be focused ahead of Saturday’s election, George also asked the governor to “disregard the conspiracies and the charades of little men, who go about playing dirty politics, sponsoring thuggery, flaming the embers of destruction. “Godwin Obaseki definitely deserves a second term. He has earned it. He has worked for it. And most importantly, he has the support and the goodwill of all Edo people,” he said.

