Bodex group unveils plans for 2021 social media hangout

The CEO of Bodex media group, Florence Bodex Hungbo, has unveiled plans for the 2021 edition of the Social Media hangout.

Hungbo recently reeled out the plans to host this year’s edition of the event in a brief chat with some journalists.

The convener disclosed that top entertainment practitioners and other government dignitaries have identified with the event scheduled to hold on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on the essence of the event, which continues to draw several entertainers and society bigwigs to its fold, the convener, Hungbo said, “The aim is to bring under one umbrella the producers, who are publishers of news and the consumers, who are the fans either as followers and readers and other stakeholders to co-exist. This initiative will enable all stakeholders to connect, network, share and have fun. More of this kind of interaction can bring sanity to our youths by creating more awareness with a constant reminder of the benefit of using social strengths in nation-building.”

Hungbo also stressed that the theme of this year’s event is ‘Digital media: freedom of internet use and the rights of the citizens.’

The 2019 edition of the Bodex social media hangout had Fuji legend, K1 de ultimate, Asiri, Aluta Emir, and ex-police commissioner, Tunji Alapini amongst several social media influencers in attendance.

The last edition of the event was held on November 30, 2019, at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

