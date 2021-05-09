Body & Soul

Bodex group unveils plans for 2021 social media hangout

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The CEO of Bodex media group, Florence Bodex Hungbo, has unveiled plans for the 2021 edition of the Social Media hangout.
Hungbo recently reeled out the plans to host this year’s edition of the event in a brief chat with some journalists.
The convener disclosed that top entertainment practitioners and other government dignitaries have identified with the event scheduled to hold on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.
Speaking on the essence of the event, which continues to draw several entertainers and society bigwigs to its fold, the convener, Hungbo said, “The aim is to bring under one umbrella the producers, who are publishers of news and the consumers, who are the fans either as followers and readers and other stakeholders to co-exist. This initiative will enable all stakeholders to connect, network, share and have fun. More of this kind of interaction can bring sanity to our youths by creating more awareness with a constant reminder of the benefit of using social strengths in nation-building.”
Hungbo also stressed that the theme of this year’s event is ‘Digital media: freedom of internet use and the rights of the citizens.’
The 2019 edition of the Bodex social media hangout had Fuji legend, K1 de ultimate, Asiri, Aluta Emir, and ex-police commissioner, Tunji Alapini amongst several social media influencers in attendance.
The last edition of the event was held on November 30, 2019, at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Fashion shades of Ini Edo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo is all out for fashion ensembles that are not just classy but sexy too.   The actress who have nicknamed herself as “Brown Sugar’ has been putting her hourglass figure on display for different fashion brands. Often referred to as the Barbie doll of the movie industry because of her perfect […]
Body & Soul

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond face Cream is worth N948,270

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Who knows that body creams can be outrageously expensive. Ranging from $200 per ounce to $2000, 111Skin celestial Black Diamond cream is one of the most expensive skin cream in the world.   Key ingredients: Black diamond particles, centella asiatica extract At a whopping price of $2190, which is approximately N948,270 per ounce (thereby […]
Body & Soul

Hoodlums vandalised, loot Yomi Casual’s Surulere store

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The aftermath of shooting of protesters at Lekki led to hoodlums taking advantage of the situation to loot, destroy and burn properties in Lagos and some other states in Nigeria.   Popular fashion designer, Yomi Makun, known by his fashion brand title, ‘Yomi Casual’ was one of the victims as his fashion store in Surulere […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica