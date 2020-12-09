Bodies found at Osun ritualists’ den

Police yesterday discovered decomposing bodies at a den of ritualists at Iwo, Osun State and apprehended two suspects. The suspects, Tajudeen Monsuru and Tajudeen Lawal, were alleged to be the operators of the den.

The suspects, who were arrested at Yemoja compound, Iwo, were said to have confessed to the crime. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest. Opalola said a lady, Mutiat Alani, was reported missing which prompted the police to launch a search which led to the arrest of the suspects. The PPRO said the mobile number of the missing girl was tracked and investigation led to the arrest of a vulcanizer in whose hands Mutiat’s mobile phone was found. Opalola explained that the vulcanizer confessed that he got the mobile phone from one Tajudeen.

She said: “The vulcanizer led the police team to the house of the siblings and the two confessed to the crime. They confessed to have killed two persons for money rituals. “The suspects were said to have confessed to the killing of Adeolu Akanbi and one Ibrahim.” It was learnt that two mutilated bodies were recovered from the den. Some decomposing bodies were also found there. But the police said they could only confirm the mutilated bodies of two people as confessed by the suspects.

