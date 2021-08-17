Metro & Crime

Bodies of 2 policemen, APC youth leader recovered from pit three days after accident

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

The bodies of two policemen and that of the Youth Leader of the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ogochukwu Elem were yesterday recovered from a mining pit three days after the Volkswagen Golf car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into the pit which is on the road side.

 

The mining pit which has existed for over 20 years, is about 25meters deep. The incident occurred at about 3pm along the Enyigba/FUNAI road between Abakaliki and Ebonyi local government areas of the state.

 

The Youth Leader and the two police escorts attached to him were travelling on Saturday from Abakaliki to his Ikwo hometown for an event when the tragedy struck.

 

The decomposing bodies of the victims were pulled out from the  pit through the combined efforts of the state ministry of infrastructure, who had to hire a crane and local divers.

 

The Volkswagen Golf car which the victims were driving in was also pulled out from the pit. Governor David Umahi who mourned the death of Elem and the two police escorts, was on hand to direct the search and rescue operations.

 

The visibly angry governor condemned the activities of miners who dig the pits indiscriminately thereby endangering the lives of the people and destroying the environment.

 

He said his government will set up a committee to look into the issue warning that from henceforth his administration will not tolerate such practice from miners in the state.

 

Umahi also commiserated with the APC and the Nigerian Police over the loss. “We learnt of the unfortunate incident of an accident here on this road that was on Saturday.

 

The accident is still a mystery to all of us, that was the APC Youth Leader with some policemen that were going for a function and the accident happened.

 

“We do not know the cause of the accident, we do not know what happened but it’s quite very mysterious how it happened that even the wedges of the sand could not stop them and the small vehicle plunged into a pit that was dug over 20 years and not closed.

 

“It is very unfortunate and we have been fighting this issue of digging pits, harvesting lead, zinc and shipping without closing it back. We have been fighting with miners in Ebonyi State over this issue. And so, the Chief of Staff is here who also doubles as the Commissioner for Solid Minerals.

 

“We are going to identify all the pits in Ebonyi State whether it was dug for lead, for zinc, for shipping or any other mineral in Ebonyi State.

 

We have to identify who did it and then the closing of these pits must commence latest by next week Monday,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cop, five protesters killed in Anambra

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO AWKA

…four police stations razed     Six people died yesterday when protesters continued the End SARS protest in major cities in Anambra State.   Also four police stations were burnt when the protesters engaged policemen who were trying to protect police formations in the state.   The burnt police formations are Ogidi Police Station, 33 […]
Metro & Crime

Ibadan court remands man for allegedly defiling his 3-year-old daughter

Posted on Author Reporter

  An Ibadan Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 41- year-old man, Effiom Etowa, who allegedly defiled his three-year-old daughter, be remanded in the custody of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Etowa, who resides in Tinuoye Estate, Ojo, Ibadan, is charged with defilement. Chief Magistrate Taiwo Oladiran, who did not take […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest teenager for allegedly raping two-year-old

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police in Adamawa have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl in Jimeta, Yola. The command Spokesman, Sulaiman Nguroje, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola. Nguroje said the suspect (names withheld) lives in Jambutu Aso Rock in Yola North Local Government Area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica