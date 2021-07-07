News

Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russia’s Far East

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rescuers have found the bodies of nine victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in Russia’s Far East, local authorities said.
An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather, reports The Associated Press.
Wreckage was found Tuesday evening on a coastal cliffside and in the sea, and the search and rescue operation was suspended until Wednesday morning after night fell, as the crash site was difficult to access in the dark.
The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, told the state Tass news agency that the “first bodies are being pulled out (of the water).” Russia’s Emergency Ministry said that nine bodies have been found so far, and one has already been identified.
Russian media reported Tuesday that none of the six crew members or 22 passengers on board had survived. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was among the passengers, spokespeople of the  Kamchatkagovernment said.
Solodov said Tuesday that a group of government officials including Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev will head to Palana on Wednesday.
In the aftermath of the crash, the authorities in Kamchatka have declared three days of mourning. Officials said that families of the victims will receive payments of more than 3.5 million rubles (about $47,200) that will include compensation from the airline, an insurance payment and a subsidy from the regional government.
In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying the same route as Tuesday’s flight. A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NLC kicks against 6% stamp duty on tenancy, lease agreements

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned and rejected Federal Government’s 6% stamp duty on tenancy and lease agreements to be effected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, lamented that the new financial burden was coming at a time when the […]
News Top Stories

Our personnel didn’t attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho –DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Department of State Services’ (DSS), has denied reports that its personnel made attempts to arrest Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho. In the last few months, Igboho had carried out campaigns against violent herders, suspected to be foreign invaders. There had also been some fund-raising efforts to sustain Igboho’s crusade. Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. […]
News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: APC, PDP risk mass defections if S’East is not given slot –Ezeife

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Should the two dominant parties in the country; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), fail to nominate a South East presidential candidate in 2023, indication emerging is they risk mass defection of the Igbos to another political party in order to actualise their ambition. It would be recalled that a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica