Bodija Market Fire: 100 shops, over 350 traders affected – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday, said over 350 traders and close to 100 shops were totally razed down following the fire incident at the Bodija International market, Ibadan inferno. In a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan by NEMA Southwest Zonal office after an on the spot assessment at the Bodija International market, the agency said in the inferno, “food stuff and other valuable items worth millions of naira were completely destroyed.” “Over 350 traders were affected while shops closed to 100 were totally razed down by the fire. Food stuffs and other valuable items worth millions of naira were completely destroyed,” it said. NEMA however tasked the people of Oyo State and the Bodija International Market management to establish a mini fire station at the market as part of DRR strategies to reduce the impact of fire incidences in the market. This is as the Oyo State Fire Service said the Monday morning fire incident at the Bodija Market in Ibadan, was aided by several kegs of petrol stored in some of the shops.

The agency’s Director of Operations, Mr Ismail Adeleke, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ibadan. Adeleke, however, said that the agency was still investigating the main cause of the fire incident. According to him, one Ayo Akeredolu from Yemetu Police Station, Ibadan, called at exactly 5.35 a.m. on Monday to inform the agency about the inferno. “We responded quickly with a 27,000-litre capacity truck with water to the market and started putting the fire under control. “Another 10,000-litre capacity truck also joined in our operation to finally put off the fire. “However, in the course of our operation, we discovered that grinding machines were in most of the shops with some kegs of petrol, which contributed to the spread of the inferno. “But, we thank God that we were able to put off the fire before it spread to the fourth block,” he said. Adeleke said that further investigation would reveal the main cause of the inferno. He, therefore, cautioned residents, especially traders to desist from careless storage of inflammable substances, not minding the scarcity of petrol as currently being experienced in the state.

