Body, gospel artistes advance religious tourism, empower over 120 persons

Abiagom World Outreach (AWO) in partnership with Haven of Refuge Ministry (HRM) contributed to boosting religious tourism in Nigeria through a recently organized religious – tourism event, where over 120 persons were empowered. The event was a three day crusade held in Ibuzo, Delta State.

The organisers of the event disclosed that soul winning was the core purpose of the collaboration. The annual gathering brought together clerics such as Pastor George Diala and Prophet Chidi Akunna of HRM as well as Pastor Andrew Okonji.

It also attracted notable gospel musicians, including; Pastor Eloke Isichei, Sister Angela Patrick, Pastor Agborume Amangieka of AWO. Founder of AWO, Bishop Peter Abiagom, in his admonition revealed that HRM and AWO are committed to collaborating with other religion organisations to restore the glory of Ibuzo community. “Everything we are doing is about the passion for soul winning.

The choice of the theme of the year is divinely guided and it can be viewed from different angles, through which God is visiting businesses, broken marriages, unfruitful wombs,’’ said Abiagom. The clergy described the two years partnership with HRM as divine, while noting that AWO has been existing for 14 years. According to him, “during the crusade in 2019, the ministry empowered more than 80 orphans and less privileged. In 2020 we surpassed that number.’’ In her contribution, Pastor Florence Izagbo, who also a philanthropist, pointed out that the event was designed to enhance soul winning activities in Ibuzo town. Izagbo who is also the visionary leader of HRM, advised mothers, youths and teenagers to remain focused on God. The ministers’

conference held during the crusade was attended by Delta State’s former Commissioner, Youth, Sports, and Culture, Pastor Austin Izagbo, founder, Global Resurrection Centre, Rev. Austin Nkencho, and Pastor Eloke Isichei among others. Joe Okonji, who was one of those empowered during the event, expressed her joy over the kind gesture extended to her and others during the empowerment session. She charged the beneficiaries at the crusade to be bold enough to testify to the goodness of the Lord during the crusade. According to her, testimonies shared at the annual crusade have capacity to make the community a religious tourism destination.

