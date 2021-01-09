Travel & Tourism

Body, gospel artistes advance religious tourism, empower over 120 persons

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Abiagom World Outreach (AWO) in partnership with Haven of Refuge Ministry (HRM) contributed to boosting religious tourism in Nigeria through a recently organized religious – tourism event, where over 120 persons were empowered. The event was a three day crusade held in Ibuzo, Delta State.

The organisers of the event disclosed that soul winning was the core purpose of the collaboration. The annual gathering brought together clerics such as Pastor George Diala and Prophet Chidi Akunna of HRM as well as Pastor Andrew Okonji.

It also attracted notable gospel musicians, including; Pastor Eloke Isichei, Sister Angela Patrick, Pastor Agborume Amangieka of AWO. Founder of AWO, Bishop Peter Abiagom, in his admonition revealed that HRM and AWO are committed to collaborating with other religion organisations to restore the glory of Ibuzo community. “Everything we are doing is about the passion for soul winning.

The choice of the theme of the year is divinely guided and it can be viewed from different angles, through which God is visiting businesses, broken marriages, unfruitful wombs,’’ said Abiagom. The clergy described the two years partnership with HRM as divine, while noting that AWO has been existing for 14 years. According to him, “during the crusade in 2019, the ministry empowered more than 80 orphans and less privileged. In 2020 we surpassed that number.’’ In her contribution, Pastor Florence Izagbo, who also a philanthropist, pointed out that the event was designed to enhance soul winning activities in Ibuzo town. Izagbo who is also the visionary leader of HRM, advised mothers, youths and teenagers to remain focused on God. The ministers’
conference held during the crusade was attended by Delta State’s former Commissioner, Youth, Sports, and Culture, Pastor Austin Izagbo, founder, Global Resurrection Centre, Rev. Austin Nkencho, and Pastor Eloke Isichei among others. Joe Okonji, who was one of those empowered during the event, expressed her joy over the kind gesture extended to her and others during the empowerment session. She charged the beneficiaries at the crusade to be bold enough to testify to the goodness of the Lord during the crusade. According to her, testimonies shared at the annual crusade have capacity to make the community a religious tourism destination.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Enviromental wellness (1)

Posted on Author Yinka Opaleye

Due to the pandemic lockdown and limited outdoor activities, I’ve been interested in having indoor plants like never lately. As a wellbeing specialist, I know that plants are very essential to indoor living as they do not only beautify your space but purify the air too. Interestingly, there are certain indoor plants that naturally help […]
Travel & Tourism

Delightsome treats at Southern Sun Hotel

Posted on Author SULEIMAN HUSAINI

SULEIMAN HUSAINI, who before the outbreak of COVID – 19 was hosted to a night stay at Southern Sun Hotel Ikoyi by the hotel management, writes on his delightsome experience at the hotel Widely travelled across the country and stay in different hotels of all sorts, my recent one night stay at Southern Sun Hotel, […]
Travel & Tourism

Intellectual wellbeing (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK There are two characteristic ways people differ from one another, namely; personality and intellect. Little wonder why intellectual wellbeing is as important as physical wellbeing. So, what is intellectual wellbeing? Intellectual wellbeing is your ability to keep your mind open, flexible, informed and engaged. Intellectual wellness improves the physical structure of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica