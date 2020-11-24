Body of abducted NSCDC officer found in Benue

Metro & Crime

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Decomposed body of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Inspector Emmanuel Ajama, has been discovered by security operatives in Benue State.

 

Ajama was kidnapped by bandits in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state. Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday confirmed the recovery of the NSCDC officer’s body.

 

Ortom disclosed this when the state Commandant of the Corps, Mr. Sule Okeji, led a management team to pay a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in  Makurdi. He said the officer was missing for days while on duty in Gwer West Local Government Area.

 

The governor said he was praying fervently for the safe return of the officer when the news of his disappearance was confirmed and regretted that days after, his decomposed body was found.

 

He said: “We were praying fervently for the safe return of one of the patriotic officers we have in the state, even when we were in Abuja only to hear that his decomposed body was recovered.”

 

Ortom called for more deployment of NSCDC officials in the state, particularly in rural areas currently without any security presence. He justified his call for the deployment of more NSCDC officers in the state, saying police were inadequate to man every part of the state.

 

The state NSCDC Commandant, Okeji, urged stakeholders to join hands with the government and security agencies to ensure that peace returns in the state.

 

Okeji said that the NSCDC would continue to play her part in the ongoing fight against insurgency, bandits and other forms of insecurity in the country.

 

He said: “I am here to officially present myself and my team to you and your members of cabinet and to appreciate you for the great and wonderful support the Corps has been enjoying from you and your administration.

 

“It is my aim to consolidate on the existing relationship, and by the grace of God, take It to a higher level.”

