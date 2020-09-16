Body of Benchers admits 1,785 candidates to Nigerian Bar

A total of 1, 785 candidates were yesterday called to the Nigerian Bar, having passed the January 2020 Bar final examinations conducted by the Nigerian Law School under the supervision of the Council of Legal Education. Speaking at the Call to Bar ceremony held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma (SAN) said 1,779 candidates passed the January 2020 Bar final examinations, while six candidates were from previous Bar final examinations. According to Chiroma, a total of 2,515 students participated at the examinations and a total of 1,779 were successful, out of which five candidates were graded in first class, 76 graded in second class upper, 633 graduated with second class lower while 1,065 came out with a pass in the Bar final examinations.

He added that the candidates successfully completed the vocational training at the Nigerian Law School as prescribed by the Legal Education Act and had also taken the prescribed examinations and the dining terms and met all other required conditions set by the Council of Legal Education.

“I am happy to affirm that they all exhibited good manners and decorum during their training. They have also been groomed in the best ethics and ethos of our noble profession,” he said. Chiroma, who congratulated the “new wigs” for their hard work, dedication and steadfastness, disclosed that he closely monitored the aspirants during their training and vouched for each and every one of them as men and women of learning and character as demanded by the Council of Legal Education. In his speech, the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, O. C Okocha (SAN), charged the new lawyers to be of good character and uphold honesty and integrity, which is the hallmark of the legal profession.

Like this: Like Loading...