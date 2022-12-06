News

Body of Benchers cautions National Assembly against proliferation of Law Schools

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

…admits 4,691 new lawyers to Nigerian Bar

The Body of Benchers (BOB) Tuesday cautioned the National Assembly against giving effect to its proposal to regulate the establishment of Law Schools in the country.

The Chairman of the Body, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) issued the caution while admitting 4,691 new lawyers at the Call to Bar ceremony held in Abuja.

According to him: “May we plead with the National Assembly to stop toying with the idea of promulgating laws or amending the Legal Practitioners Act, to pave way for the proliferation of Law School campuses, particularly, around the neighbourhoods of some lawmakers.

“It is within the exclusive prerogative of the Council of Legal Education, in consultation with the Body of Benchers to establish new Law School campuses.

“While I do not question the jurisdiction of the National Assembly to make laws as appropriate, Law School campuses cannot be established without clearance from the Council of Legal Education.

“What we need now is the improvement and upgrading of the existing Law School campuses, using the newly commissioned Graham Douglas Law School Campus, Port Harcourt, built and equipped by the Rivers State Government as a model. I dare say that it is the best in the country for now.”

 

Our Reporters

