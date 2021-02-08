Body of man snatched from police found in Lagos

Body of a 40-year-old man, Wale Kalejaiye, declared missing after hoodlums attacked policemen at Akodo, Lagos State, has been recovered. Kalejaiye was snatched from policemen attached to the Inspector- General of Police Monitoring Unit (IG Monitoring Unit) during an attempt to arrest some criminals in the area.

The victim’s body was recovered on Saturday by policemen from the Akodo Divisional Police Station at a beach at Magbon Segun, a village in the Ibeju Lekki area. Kalejaiye had on Monday led operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit and some mobile policemen to Akodo to effect some arrests, when hoodlums attacked the policemen and abducted him.

Thereafter, Kalejaiye went missing for some days as his mobile phone was switched off by his abductors, prompting his family members to raise the alarm. Policemen from the IG Monitoring Unit had earlier arrested four people in connection with Kalejaiye’s murder.

A relative of the deceased, Jalailu Alimi, confirmed the recovery of the body to our correspondent. Alimi said the recovered body had been deposited at the mortuary for an autopsy. He said: “It is a very bad thing that the hoodlums had to kill my brother for nothing.

This is the most wicked thing I have seen in my life. “We got a call from the police at Akodo Division on Saturday morning that they had recovered the corpse of my brother. “After they killed him, the hoodlums dumped his body in the ocean at Segun Beach in Ibeju-Lekki.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the operations were carried out by policemen from Abuja and directed our reporter to the Force PRO, Frank Mba, for details on the murder. However, efforts to speak with Mba failed as calls to his mobile phone line were not answered at press time.

