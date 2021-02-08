Metro & Crime

Body of man snatched from police found in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Body of a 40-year-old man, Wale Kalejaiye, declared missing after hoodlums attacked policemen at Akodo, Lagos State, has been recovered. Kalejaiye was snatched from policemen attached to the Inspector- General of Police Monitoring Unit (IG Monitoring Unit) during an attempt to arrest some criminals in the area.

 

The victim’s body was recovered on Saturday by policemen from the Akodo Divisional Police Station at a beach at Magbon Segun, a village in the Ibeju Lekki area. Kalejaiye had on Monday led operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit and some mobile policemen to Akodo to effect some arrests, when hoodlums attacked the policemen and abducted him.

 

Thereafter, Kalejaiye went missing for some days as his mobile phone was switched off by his abductors, prompting his family members to raise the alarm. Policemen from the IG Monitoring Unit had earlier arrested four people in connection with Kalejaiye’s murder.

A relative of the deceased, Jalailu Alimi, confirmed the recovery of the body to our correspondent. Alimi said the recovered body had been deposited at the mortuary for an autopsy. He said: “It is a very bad thing that the hoodlums had to kill my brother for nothing.

 

This is the most wicked thing I have seen in my life. “We got a call from the police at Akodo Division on Saturday morning that they had recovered the corpse of my brother. “After they killed him, the hoodlums dumped his body in the ocean at Segun Beach in Ibeju-Lekki.”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the operations were carried out by policemen from Abuja and directed our reporter to the Force PRO, Frank Mba, for details on the murder. However, efforts to speak with Mba failed as calls to his mobile phone line were not answered at press time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bury me beside my wife when I die – Ndoma-Egba tells Bishop

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Former Senate Leader and immediate past Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) has told the Catholic Bishop of Ogoja diocese overseeing the Parish in Akparabong, in Ikom Local Government in Cross River State that his wish was that whenever he dies, he should be buried beside his wife, Amaka Lauretta […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: LCC presents footage from Lekki Toll Plaza to Lagos Judicial Panel

Posted on Author Reporter

  The judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings has commenced another sitting. The sitting began at 10:27 am on Saturday with the Lekki Concession Company being called first to give its testimony. They are playing footage from the incidents of October […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Policemen’ll be more visible in Ogun, new CP vows

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

The new Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, Thursday promised to make policemen more visible in the state through intensive patrols and raids of roads, waterways, blackspots and criminal hideouts. Ajogun also vowed to take the battle to the dens of kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, sea pirates and traffickers as well as their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica