Body of murdered couple’s son recovered from Ogun River

The corpse of Oreoluwa Fatinoye, the son of the couple killed by yet-to-be-identified assassins in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on New Year’s day was yesterday recovered from Ogun River.

The deceased was reportedly thrown into a river along the Adigbe – Obada Road in Abeokuta, after he was kidnapped by the assailants who murdered his parents. The decomposing body of Oreoluwa was discovered floating on the river by fishermen yesterday morning.

Oreoluwa’s parents, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye were murdered by yet-to-be-identified persons in the early hours of Sunday, January 1. Oreoluwa and the housemaid were reportedly kidnapped by the assailants and thrown into the river. New Telegraph learnt that, the assailants after killing the couple, set their corpse and the house, located within the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA), Abeokuta, ablaze.

Our correspondent gathered that, the killers had trailed the couple to their residence from their church, where they had attended the crossover service to usher in the New Year. New Telegraph further learnt that the husband, Kehinde Fatinoye worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while the wife, Bukola worked with the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB), Abeokuta.

The couple who were burnt beyond recognition was on Monday buried amidst tears from symphatisers, family members and friends. When New Telegraph sighted the corpse of Oreoluwa, it was observed that, both his hands were tied with rope to the back.

Speaking to New Telegraph, the fisherman, Idowu Taiwo who discovered the corpse said, he discovered the body floating on the river while he was preparing for the day’s work. “On Monday, we heard that someone was thrown into this river, but this morning while we were preparing for work, the police approached us and pleaded with us to inform them any time we discover the body. “But, this morning, around 7.30, we discovered the body while we were checking on our equipment in the river. I called someone to help us get the number of the PPRO to tell him that we have discovered the body.

“Not long after, the police came and we showed them the body after we had brought it to the river bank,” Idowu said. The Police later took the corpse of Oreoluwa away in the presence of family member of the Fatinoyes. Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said, the police had commenced investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the Fatinoyes. Oyeyemi said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident

