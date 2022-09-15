News

Body of SANs kicks against Supreme Court Justices appointment policy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BoSAN) Thursday in Abuja kicked against the appointment policy of Justices to the Supreme Court on the ground that the policy is Unmeritorious.

The senior lawyers told the National Judicial Council (NJC), the body responsible for the appointment of judicial officers in the country to do away with the current replacement policy for the Nigerian Judiciary to grow alongside the rule of law and dispensation of justice.

In its speech delivered at a Valedictory Court session for retired Justice Abdu Aboki of the Supreme Court, the senior lawyers asked the NJC to also jettison the system whereby Justices of the Supreme Court must be promoted from the Court of Appeal.

BoSAN, in the speech delivered by Chief Onomigbo Okpoko (SAN), submitted that the system is responsible for the level of mediocrity and incompetence in the judiciary.

“The Body of Senior Advocates takes the firm view that the selection and appointment of Justices for appointment to the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal on the basis of replacement is one that cannot result in the appointment of the best lawyers into the appellate Courts in the country,” he said.

While stressing that the agitation of the BoSAN in this respect, will not go away any time soon, Okpoko said: “Our submission to the appointing authorities is that the policy of replacement of the retiring Justices from their place of origin is not sound and should be discarded.

“The National Judicial Council as the appointing authority should address this issue and appoint the best candidates of our country to man our courts. After all, Justice is blind and so does not look at or see the faces of litigants.”

 

