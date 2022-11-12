Metro & Crime

Body of suicide victim on 3rd Mainland bridge not found – LASEMA

The body of the female staff of the Department of State Service who was believed to have plunged into Lagos lagoon from Third Mainland bridge on Thursday is yet to be found as at Friday night.

A statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) put to rest media reports that her body has been recovered, or indeed she was discovered alive.

The statement by LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu last night was tittled: “The Update on Alleged Suicide Attempt on Third Mainland Bridge”.

It reads: “The body of adult female, identified as Adetutu Adedokun that was reported by eyewitnesses to have jumped into the lagoon, is yet to be recovered.

“The lady is said to be a staff of the Department of State Services. Investigations have failed to produce the driver of the car that she was in prior to the unfortunate incident.

“The response team has changed from rescue to recovery and is now observing the tide and is relying on locals for any useful information.”

The incident occurred on Thursday.

Oke-Osanayintolu’s earlier statement shortly after the incident indicated that the agency’s Response Team swung into action.

Osanyintolu said upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the woman, who alighted from an Uber, plunged into the lagoon.

He disclosed that the woman had a heated altercation with her fiancé shortly before her suicide mission.

 

