Bodybuilding: Dr. Karli advocates exercises with nutrition

A renowned physiatrist in Vali, Colorado, Dr. David Karli, has advised bodybuilders to complement their workout exercises with good nutrition. According to Dr. Karli, the diet plan that centres around bodybuilding can be limited to healthy whole foods but meal plans are very regimented.

“The more you work out to cut down the fat, the more you have to consume to carry on your daily activities.

“While this may be a casual thing for fitness enthusiasts, if weight loss is your priority for fitness training, you need to take energy deficit. There are a lot of people who go to the gym and never get any results. If followed correctly, training and nutrition together can be the best things you can do for your health,” he advised.

An entrepreneur, physician, and biomedical thought leader, David Karli focuses on rehabilitation, restoration of function and a return to a high quality of life. Along with actively developing stem cell science, he has personally treated orthopaedic patients, including numerous elite-level and professional athletes. Dr Karli’s Fitness and Nutrition Plans are preferred by several entrepreneurs, athletes, and bodybuilders. Within the biotech, sports medicine, fitness, age management, and wellness business sectors, Dr. Karli manages executive and consulting roles as well.

While in conversation with Dr. Karli, it has been noted that the meal plans for nutrition and weight training are almost similar to the normal, healthy athlete’s diet except for the fact that there needs to be some emphasis on quantity and meal-timing in various training processes.

Explaining how the nutrition plans work, Dr. Karli said: If you’re interested in building muscles and losing fat with a proper diet, you need to eat more than what you currently eat and work out regularly. A proper diet plays a crucial role in the muscle-building process.

While overeating may hamper your health if you’re already dealing with weight issues, it definitely helps you to bulk up that extra muscle and stabilize the low body fat.”

He highlighted the process below:

1. Overeat. One needs to increase his/her daily calorie intake by 15%. Foods like dietary and protein supplements should have less fat content. See if your protein intake is matching the guidelines suggested by weight training experts

2. Weight Training. Beginning your training session by targeting the main muscle groups. The extra calorie intake that you consume will be used here to fuel your muscle growth.

Build and Lose. Following the muscle bulk up, it’s necessary to lose the fat while the muscles are intact. It is inevitable to stop gaining fat during the process but you must consume healthy and big.

Following this, you need to cut back 15% of the extra energy intake to show the muscle through. As your muscles have bulked up, you need to eventually eat to maintain them, though that comes later.

What to Eat

Be it your cutting or building phase, it is recommended that you do not exceed 1gm/pound of body weight of proteins.

You may consume shakes advisory that you know the ideal ingestion capacity and its usability. Consuming sufficient carbohydrates helps you to sustain your activities. It is not fattening if the intake is modified by avoiding refined flour sugars. These foods get quickly absorbed in your body while not exercising intensely.

Choosing A Timeline

One needs to ensure if the body is ready for a diet. Being a calorie deficit for an extended period leads to stress and cutting may be difficult. A recovery phase is recommended before conducting weight loss. It helps to balance pressure and find homeostasis for the body. Steady and slow weight cuts are always preferable as a sustainable method of fat loss.

Reducing weight downright may be harmful as you may have to cut 40-50% of the weight drastically and also, have to reduce water intake, which may be toxic and unhealthy.

“Our body is a remarkable machine,” says Dr. David C Karli. “It can extract what it needs by storing things for the future and eliminating the toxic.”

Optimizing it to perform well is nutrition and hydration. Dr. Karli’s Nutrition Program is based on the transition of food choices that enhances your workouts, impacts your health, energy and focuses on your busy and productive lives.

Building and maintaining muscles is, of course, vital when considered being healthy. Although a relatively simple concept, the sciences involved in bodybuilding are complex. Restructuring our eating choices and a solid nutrition approach can support both health and appearance.

