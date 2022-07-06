BoE tells lenders to brace for economic storm

The Bank of England (BoE) warned on Tuesday that the economic prospects for Britain and the world had darkened since the start of the year and told banks to ramp up capital buffers to ensure they could weather the storm, according to Reuters. International institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and OECD say Britain is more susceptible to recession and persistently high inflation than other Western economies, which are all grappling with global energy and commodity market shocks. “The global economic outlook has deteriorated markedly. Global financial conditions as a whole have tightened significantly,” Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, told a news conference after the BoE published its half-yearly Financial Stability Report (FSR). Developments around the war in Ukraine would also be key, the BoE added. British banks were well-placed to weather even a severe economic downturn, the central bank said, although it said their capital ratios — while still strong — were expected to decline slightly in the coming quarters. Despite a worsening cost-of-living crunch, with inflation heading towards double digits, the BoE said banks were resilient to debt vulnerabilities among households and businesses.

