Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing in ocean

A Boeing 737 cargo plane with two people on board has been forced to make an emergency landing in the ocean off Hawaii.
The pilots of the Transair Flight 810 had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they had to land in the sea, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
The aviation safety regulator said both crew were rescued by the US coastguard after the crash in the early hours of Friday morning, reports Sky News.
US Coast Guard Lt. Commander Karin Evelyn said they received a report around 1.40am of a downed inter-island transport plane.
About an hour later, rescuers in a coastguard helicopter spotted debris and two people in the water.
Lt Commander Evelyn said both crew were in “good condition”, with one person taken by helicopter to Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, and the other rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department.
She added that the plane debris remained in the sea and that the coastguard would evaluate the pollution.
Hawaii News Now reported that the plane went down about two miles from Kalaeloa Airport.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are set to investigate.
The plane involved is a different type to the Boeing 737 MAX that was temporarily taken out of service after two fatal crashes.

