Boeing 737 plane feared crashed in Indonesia

A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 62 people is believed to have crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta. The Sriwijaya Air disappeared from radars four minutes into its journey to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, reports the BBC.

 

It is thought to have dropped more than 3,000m (10,000ft) in less than a minute, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24. com. Witnesses said they had seen and heard at least one explosion.

 

Fisherman Solihin, who goes by one name, told the BBC Indonesian service he had witnessed a crash and his captain decided to return to land.

 

“The plane fell like lightning into the sea and exploded in the water,” he said. “It was pretty close to us, the shards of a kind of plywood almost hit my ship

