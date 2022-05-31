Business

Boeing announces Ethiopian Airlines firm order for five 777 freighters

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have announced the African giant is further expanding its all-Boeing freighter fleet with an order for five 777 Freighters. The order is currently unidentified on Boeing’s orders and deliveries website. “The addition of these five 777 Freighters into our cargo fleet will enable us to meet the growing demand in our cargo operation. While cementing our partnership with Boeing with new orders, the growth of our freighter fleet takes the capacity and efficiency of our shipping service to the next level,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew. “We always strive to serve our customers with the latest technology aircraft the aviation industry could offer. “Our cargo terminal is Africa’s largest and coupled with fuel-efficient freighters and welltrained cargo handling professionals will enable our customers to get the best quality shipment service. Customers can rely on Ethiopian for wide-ranging cargo services across five continents,” Tasew noted. Boeing’s market-leading 777 Freighter is the world’s largest, longest- range, and most capable twin-engine freighter flying with 17 per cent lower fuel use and emissions than prior airplanes. Ethiopian Airlines operates a fleet of nine 777 Freighters, utilising the model’s range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km) and a maximum structural payload of 107 tonnes (235,900 lb) to connect Africa with 66 dedicated cargo centers throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

 

“Ethiopian Airlines’ all-Boeing freighter fleet provides them with unrivaled capability and flexibility as Africa’s largest cargo operator,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “These additional 777 Freighters will enable Ethiopian to capitalize on near-term cargo demand while positioning the airline for further expansion in the future,” he added. In early March 2022, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the carrier’s intent to purchase five 777-8 Freighters, the industry’s newest, most capable, and most fuelefficient twin-engine freighter. Ethiopian Airlines also operates three 737-800 converted freighters, as well as a combined passenger fleet of over 80 Boeing jets, including 737s, 767s, 777s and 787s.

 

