Business

Boeing forecasts 1,010 new planes for Africa

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

FLEET
More than 80 per cent of African jet deliveries are expected to serve fleet growth

Aircraft giant, Boeing, has estimated that intra-regional and domestic networks across the African content will grow with a robust 6,1 per cent compound annual growth rate, driving 20-year demand for 1,010 new airplanes by 2040 valued at $176 billion.

With Europe remaining the most prominent origin/destination for African carriers, overall African air traffic growth is forecasted at 5.2 per cent, the third highest among global regions. Boeing provided the data as part of its 2022 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), the company’s long-term assessment of global demand for commercial airplanes and services.

African aviation traffic has recovered at a strong pace in 2022 with pent-up demand and economic growth driven by higher global commodity prices allowing African airlines to recover their flight operations to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Africa’s above-world average annual economic growth of 3.1 per cent, combined with increasing rates of urbanization and a growing middle-class population will continue to be the drivers for Africa’s long-term traffic demand, according to Boeing.

Initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area and Single African Air Transport Market the firm said are expected to further stimulate trade and intra-regional connectivity.

“African carriers are well-positioned to support inter-regional traffic growth and capture market share by offering services that efficiently connect passengers and enable commerce within the continent,” said Randy Heisey, Boeing’s managing director of Commercial Marketing for the Middle East and Africa.

“We forecast an increase in the average aircraft size and seats per aircraft for the African fleet, as mid-size, single aisles, like the Boeing 737 MAX, will be the most in demand for the continent,” Heisey added.

The 2022 Africa CMO also includes projections through 2041, showing that Airlines in Africa will grow their fleets by 3.5 per cent per year to accommodate passenger traffic growth of 5.2 per cent annually, above the global average growth of 3.8 per cent. Single-aisle jets are expected to account for more than 70 per cent of commercial deliveries.

With 740 new planes, mainly supporting domestic and inter-regional demand. In addition, African carriers are estimated to need 250 new wide bodies, including passenger and cargo models, to support long-haul routes and air freight growth.

 

More than 80 per cent of African jet deliveries are expected to serve fleet growth with more sustainable, fuel-efficient models such as the 737, 777X, and 787 Dreamliner, with nearly one in five deliveries replacing older airplanes.

Boeing’s forecast showed estimated demand for aviation personnel will rise to 67,000 new professionals, including 20,000 pilots, 21,000 technicians, and 26,000 cabin crew members. Commercial services opportunities such as supply chain, manufacturing, repair, and overhaul are valued at $80 billion.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.

The company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality, and integrity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Mastercard, AptPay collaborate on funds distribution

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mastercard has integrated its pushpaymentsplatform, Mastercard Send, with AptPay’s digital payments hub solution to provide real-time funds distribution.   With this integration, businesses can senddigitalpaymentsthroughbank accounts, digital wallets or prepaid cards, according to a press release. Businesses can approve, reject or reverse payments in real-time with this service, and in turn they can also cut […]
Business

COVID-19: Telcos double internet growth in 2020

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

28m users added in 11 months Buoyed by the coronavirus pandemic that forced many to embrace the use of the internet, telecommunications operators in Nigeria recorded a double growth in data subscriptions last year. Between January and November, the operators were able to garner approximately 28 million new internet subscriptions compared with 14 million recorded […]
Business

Trillbjm: The inspiring, intimidating, growing profile of Africa’s young tech wizard

Posted on Author Reporter

    There is no doubt that some humans enjoy grace more than the others. They find seemingly difficult things easy like fastening their shoelaces. They find grace in everything they do. According to science: “Anything above 140 Intelligent Quotient is considered a high or genius level. It is said that between 0.25 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica