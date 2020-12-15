Aviation

Boeing inspecting 787 fuselages for previously disclosed defects

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Boeing Co quality inspections related to previously disclosed production flaws in its 787 Dreamliner found the same issue in other parts of the jet, the company said on Monday.
Boeing said earlier this month that inspections for 787 production flaws were taking longer than expected, hampering the U.S. planemaker’s ability to deliver jets to customers through December, reports Reuters.
On Monday, Boeing added that inspections of assembled 787 aircraft found that some areas where fuselage segments are joined were potentially not as smooth as required. The engineering specifications at issue are roughly equivalent to the width of a human hair, the company noted.
Boeing also said the problem does not pose an imminent safety hazard.
The specific reason behind the broader quality-control checks, and the fact that they now cover areas where large sections of the fuselage come together rather than just certain sections around the jet’s tail, was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on Monday that it “continuously engages with Boeing through established Continued Operational Safety and manufacturing oversight processes to appropriately address any issues that might arise.”
An FAA official told Reuters “none of the issues raised recently are considered to be immediate safety concerns, adding that it “takes these quality concerns seriously and continues to be involved in the discussions about any mitigations.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Qatar Airways agrees delivery delays with Airbus, still talking to Boeing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Qatar Airways has struck a deal with Airbus SE (AIR.PA) to delay delivery of airplanes due to the pandemic-induced travel downturn but remains in talks with Boeing Co (BA.N) about deferrals, the airline’s chief executive said on Wednesday. “We have the ability to bring forward the deliveries if there is a rebound in air […]
Aviation

Virgin Atlantic creditors to vote on $1.6bn rescue plan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Virgin Atlantic’s creditors will vote on a 1.2 billion pound ($1.6 billion) rescue plan on Tuesday in a crucial test of the airline’s ability to survive in an industry devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Virgin Atlantic agreed the deal with shareholders and creditors in July to secure its future beyond the coronavirus crisis. The […]
Aviation

FAA to fine Boeing $1.25m over actions at plant

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it was proposing to fine Boeing Co (BA.N) $1.25 million after the agency alleged Boeing managers exerted undue pressure or interfered with work of employees performing duties for the government at the company’s plant in South Carolina. The long-standing FAA practice of delegating some FAA tasks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: