Boeing will pay $2.5bn to resolve US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

Boeing Co will pay over $2.5 billion to resolve the Justice Department’s investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the Justice Department said.
The Justice Department said the settlement includes a criminal monetary penalty of $243.6 million, compensation payments to Boeing’s 737 MAX airline customers of $1.77 billion, and the establishment of a $500 million crash-victim beneficiaries fund to compensate the heirs, relatives, and legal beneficiaries of the passengers, reports Reuters.

