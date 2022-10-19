Business

BofA: Naira may be devalued by 20% in 2023

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency report

Nigeria’s local currency- naira- is set to weaken further next year as its current exchange rate to the dollar is well above fair value, Bloomberg, yesterday, reported the Bank of America (BofA) as saying.

 

The news agency reported an economist at BofA, Tatonga Rusike, as saying that three indicators — the widely-used parallel market rate, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) real effective exchange rate and the bank’s, “own currency fair value analysis” –shows the naira is 20 per cent overvalued.

 

It quoted Rusike as saying in a note to clients that “we see scope for it to weaken by an equivalent amount over the next sixnine months, taking it to as high as N520 per USD.”

 

While the naira will come under increasing pressure “due to limited government external borrowing,” devaluation is unlikely to happen until after the February 2023 presidential elections, the bank said. Nigeria operates a multiple exchange regime dominated by a tightly controlled official exchange rate and a parallel market where the currency is freely traded.

The naira exchanged at N440.95 to the dollar in the official spot market as of 12.15 pm yesterday and about N731.46/$1 in the parallel market.

 

The official rate has depreciated by less than 10% since December 2021 even as the parallel rate is down by nearly a third within the same period, widening the gap to almost 70%, BofA analysis show.

 

“The greater the disparity with the official market, the higher the likelihood of increasing excess demand for foreign currency on the parallel market,” the bank said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

