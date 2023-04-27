Bogghom Devt Association Endorses Idris Wase As House Of Reps Speaker

A group known as Wase Bogghom Development Association (WBDA), Jos Branch has endorsed the current Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase for the position of the 10th Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

The leader of the group, Bala Gar who stated this while addressing newsmen in Jos said, for the interest of justice and equity which APC has always been known for and demonstrated they are appealing to the leadership of the party and the authorities concerned to zone the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North Central.

He argued that Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase began his legislative sojourn in 2007 as a Member representing Wase Federal Constituency under the ACN and was a pioneer House Member of APC post-merger.

Since then he has been elected 5 times to represent his good people of Wase Federal Constituency, a testimony to his sterling leadership qualities and grassroots mobilisation skills.

“In the House of Representatives, business Hon Ahmed Wase was viewed by Pan Nigerians who looked and saw to his appointment as Chairman of the Federal Character Committee twice from 2011 – 2019. He was also the Deputy Majority Leader in the 8th Assembly and currently the Deputy Speaker ECOWAS Parliament”.

Gar further stressed “His legislative track records in Bills sponsoring and lobbying to influence projects and personal interventions are too numerous to mention here. In June 2019 in the 9th Assembly Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris was a leading contender for the position of Speaker but as a faithful party man, he bowed to the wishes of his party and ensured the emergence of Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamilla as Speaker.”

According to him, it is in this light that we call on President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect Ahmad Bola Tinubu, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu and other party loyalists to endorse Hon Ahmed Wase for Speakership of the 10th Assembly.

The leader also calls on their brothers in the North Central Zone to support this national cause and personally enjoin their brothers on the Plateau regardless of party affiliation to support this endeavour.