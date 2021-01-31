Bogoro: Being largest economy in Africa’ll be meaningless unless…

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, yesterday, said Nigeria’s ranking as the largest economy in Africa would be meaningless unless the citizens feel the impact of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as well as the gap between the rich and poor was reduced to the barest minimum.

This came as the Chancellor of Veritas University, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, advised Nigerian youths to bring to an end the Nigerian culture of recycling old politicians in the corridors of power.

Bogoro made this known while delivering the Convocation lecture at the 9th Convocation ceremony of Veritas University Abuja on Saturday, titled, ‘Forging Partnerships in the Triple Helix Model and the Drive for the Institutionalisation of R&D for the Sustainability of Nigeria’s Knowledge Economy.’

He lamented that despite being amongst the top 25 highest economies in the world, one big challenge Nigeria has was its low investment in research and development.

According to him, Nigeria must be able to commit, at least, $2 billion annually to the nation’s research and development to be competitive sustainably and move further in the hierarchy of top economies in the world.

He said: “As I talk to you now, Nigeria’s economy is among the top 25 economies in the world; we are getting there gradually. But more importantly, we know that Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa with the highest GDP. But somebody will say and so what?

“Unless the size of our GDP impacts on the citizens and gradually, we lower the gap between the rich and the poor and put smiles on the faces of every Nigerian going forward, the purpose of having the largest economy by size of GDP will be meaningless.

“Recent events in our country show that there is the urgent need to expand the political space and allow our youths to be more involved in decision making.

“Of what use is education which after acquiring it, you cannot have the opportunity to participate and contribute in the governance of the society? Over time, we have recycled the same personnel in government in Nigeria; it is the right time now to give our youths a chance to express their leadership skills.”

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, noted that the university was able to graduate its students despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the readjustment of its academic calendar and transition to online learning.

Out of the 421 students, who were awarded with various degrees in the 2019/2020 academic session, 32 students graduated with First Class Honours.

