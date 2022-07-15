Business

BOI declares N7.89bn dividend payment to shareholders, 75% profit growth

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has declared a dividend payment of N7.89 billion for the financial year ended December 2021 to its shareholders, the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and the Central Bank of Nigeria, showing its capacity to withstand economic headwinds to boost Federal Government’s revenue.

BOI also said it recorded a 75 per cent increase in its Profit-Before-Tax to N61.15 billion in the 2021 financial period.

BOI’s Managing Director/CEO, Olukayode Pitan, said at its 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) that the result showed the bank’s capacity to withstand economic headwinds to boost the Federal Government’s revenue as well as the upward trajectory in the bank’s performance and results have enabled it to attract local and foreign capital in order to fulfil the obligations of its mandate.

According to him, in February 2022, BOI successfully issued a €750 million Eurobond to enhance its capital base to support its customers and the real sector of the Nigerian economy.

“In the year under review, the Bank disbursed a total of N213.63 billion to 30,406 Nigerian enterprises through both direct and indirect methods. This represents a 47.3% increase over disbursements in 2020.

“The 2021 disbursement includes N2.99 billion to 22,120 farmers through the bank’s Smallholder Farmers on-lending product; and N1 billion to 4,000 micro-retailers through the Bank’s MSME Distributor Finance Programme.

“Through these interventions, an estimated 950,640 direct and indirect jobs were created in 2021. Pitan also reaffirmed the bank’s continued efforts towards supporting its stakeholders and achieving its mandate,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Russian invasion: Petrol smuggling to weigh on Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

Harder times await Nigerians as a fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The cost of energy, food and others, already high, will hit the roof in the coming days, experts have predicted. In an article made available to our New York correspondent, the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprises, Dr Muda […]
Business

Nigeria committed to increasing trade relations with the UK –Adebayo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian government is committed to implementing reforms, that can enhance trade facilitation with leading global economies like the United Kingdom. Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the Minister for Industries,   Trade, and Investments made this point as a keynote speaker at the 2021 Nigeria- Britain Trade and Investment Expo which discussed the theme “Unlocking the Future […]
Business

CBN: Facilitating productive milieu for Nigerian youths

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

With the crime rate in the country at record high, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is spearheading efforts to facilitate the creation of long term, productive work for Nigerian youths writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in a report released on March 15 this year that Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumped to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica