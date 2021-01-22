Business

BoI, Ekiti fault reports on recruitment, training

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

F9ollowing increasing cases of scam advertisements purportedly for employment purpose, the management of Bank of Industry (boI) has faulted one of such placed by unknown person(s) for recruitment into the organisation.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the bank said the attention of the bank was drawn to advertisements and letters on a purported recruitment exercise by the bank. In one of the letters sighted, an applicant is asked to submit a copy of his national identity card, copies of academic and professional certificates, among others. According to the statement, “the bank wishes to inform the general public that it is not undertaking recruitment in any form and in any part of the country or overseas.

“Members of the public should be wary of fraudulent advertisements by recruitment agencies. “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that BoI is not recruiting now and it has not asked any agency or organization to recruit on its behalf. It also does not demand payment in any form for job placement.

“Anyone who entertains such invitations or deals with the fraudsters does so at his or her own risk. “The Bank of Industry continues to prioritize its support for MSMEs to stimulate national economic recovery and growth.

“Once again, we wish to ad-vise members of the public to be careful of fraudulent recruitment agencies.” In the same vein, the Ekiti State Government also disowned an online advert on training, claiming to be in collaboration with the state Ministry of Education, describing it as fake and not known to the government. A statement signed by Abimbola Dada, the ministry’s Information Officer, on behalf of its Commissioner, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, conveyed the government’s stand, saying that the clarification became necessary so as to alert members of the public from being scammed by Gide-Tech Sofware Education Consult.

“The ministry has nothing to do with the programme claimed to have been organised by the Director of Gide Tech Consult, Dr G.K. Jesuniyi and facilitated by Prof Henry Mensolado, of the Jaipur National University, in collaboration with the ministry. “The public is hereby notified to ignore the advert because it is fake and not known to the government,” the statement added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

LCCI: Business community yet to reap from World Bank’s ranking

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Report, which moved Nigeria 15 places to 131st is yet to reflect on the business climate in the country. LCCI explained that the progress had failed to translate to improved investor confidence in Nigeria, evidenced by the insignificant […]
Business

NSE extends weekly gains by 1.09%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Transaction activities last week closed positive, extending weekly gains as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both appreciated by 1.09 per cent to close the week at 24,693.73 and N12.882 trillion respectively. All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas indices, which depreciated by 0.06 […]
Business

FG: NSITF Management squandered N3.4b on non-existent 196 split contracts

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has said due process was followed in the suspension of the Management Team of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). Charles Akpan, the Deputy Director, Press and Publicity in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. Akpan debunked claims by the Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica