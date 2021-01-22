BoI, Ekiti fault reports on recruitment, training

F9ollowing increasing cases of scam advertisements purportedly for employment purpose, the management of Bank of Industry (boI) has faulted one of such placed by unknown person(s) for recruitment into the organisation.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the bank said the attention of the bank was drawn to advertisements and letters on a purported recruitment exercise by the bank. In one of the letters sighted, an applicant is asked to submit a copy of his national identity card, copies of academic and professional certificates, among others. According to the statement, “the bank wishes to inform the general public that it is not undertaking recruitment in any form and in any part of the country or overseas.

“Members of the public should be wary of fraudulent advertisements by recruitment agencies. “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that BoI is not recruiting now and it has not asked any agency or organization to recruit on its behalf. It also does not demand payment in any form for job placement.

“Anyone who entertains such invitations or deals with the fraudsters does so at his or her own risk. “The Bank of Industry continues to prioritize its support for MSMEs to stimulate national economic recovery and growth.

“Once again, we wish to ad-vise members of the public to be careful of fraudulent recruitment agencies.” In the same vein, the Ekiti State Government also disowned an online advert on training, claiming to be in collaboration with the state Ministry of Education, describing it as fake and not known to the government. A statement signed by Abimbola Dada, the ministry’s Information Officer, on behalf of its Commissioner, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, conveyed the government’s stand, saying that the clarification became necessary so as to alert members of the public from being scammed by Gide-Tech Sofware Education Consult.

“The ministry has nothing to do with the programme claimed to have been organised by the Director of Gide Tech Consult, Dr G.K. Jesuniyi and facilitated by Prof Henry Mensolado, of the Jaipur National University, in collaboration with the ministry. “The public is hereby notified to ignore the advert because it is fake and not known to the government,” the statement added.

