News

BoI, French firm sign N1.23bn grant agreement to tackle climate change

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Bank of Industry (BoI) and French Development Agency (AFD) have signed a grant agreement for €2.5 million (about N1.23 billion) delegated by the Green Climate Fund to fight climate change in Nigeria. A statement said though the grant agreement sets up a technical assistance scheme for BoI, the grant was designed to build the capacity of BoI, thereby providing tools for the effective identification and development of eligible bankable climate-related projects, as well as improving the readiness of the bank’s customers to implement green practices in their operations.

It stated that the implementation of the Environment and Social Governance framework provided for in the credit agreement would be an important part of the technical assistant mandate. The statement recalled that last August, BoI and AFD signed a €100 million (about N49.2 billion) credit line for the expansion of green finance in Nigeria. This was approved under AFD’s Transforming Financial Systems for Climate (TFSC) programme with the Green Climate Fund (GCF), a $650 million programme developed in 17 countries for 100 per cent climate investment projects.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ukraine War: You will never stand alone, Biden tells Zelensky

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Joe Biden has told President Volodymyr Zelensky the US will stick by Ukraine “for as long as it takes” in its war with Russia. “You will never stand alone,” Biden told Zelensky as he visited the White House on his first overseas trip since the Russian invasion began, reports the BBC. Biden […]
News

Future lies with religious, political elites, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the future of the country lies with the religious and political leaders. Osinbajo said this Wednesday evening while receiving a delegation of Imams, Islamic scholars and Muslim leaders from all over the country who paid him a courtesy call. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, […]
News

Senate probes alleged killing of Nigerians in Togo

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate, Wednesday, directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, to probe the alleged killing of some Nigerian nationals of Enugu State origin resident in the Republic of Togo. This followed a petition to Senate by Concerned Igbo-Eze North Youths, presented by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, at Senate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica