BoI, French firm sign N1.23bn grant agreement to tackle climate change

The Bank of Industry (BoI) and French Development Agency (AFD) have signed a grant agreement for €2.5 million (about N1.23 billion) delegated by the Green Climate Fund to fight climate change in Nigeria. A statement said though the grant agreement sets up a technical assistance scheme for BoI, the grant was designed to build the capacity of BoI, thereby providing tools for the effective identification and development of eligible bankable climate-related projects, as well as improving the readiness of the bank’s customers to implement green practices in their operations.

It stated that the implementation of the Environment and Social Governance framework provided for in the credit agreement would be an important part of the technical assistant mandate. The statement recalled that last August, BoI and AFD signed a €100 million (about N49.2 billion) credit line for the expansion of green finance in Nigeria. This was approved under AFD’s Transforming Financial Systems for Climate (TFSC) programme with the Green Climate Fund (GCF), a $650 million programme developed in 17 countries for 100 per cent climate investment projects.

