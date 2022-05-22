BoI grows profit by 75%, declares N7.89bn dividends

The Bank of Industry (BoI) says it recorded a 75 per cent increase in Profit Before Tax to N61.15 billion in the 2021 financial period. According to a statement from BoI, Malam Aliyu Dikko, Chairman of its Board of Directors, announced these results at its recently-concluded 62nd Annual General Meeting in Abuja. Dikko said that the bank had also declared a dividend payment of N7.89 billion for the financial year ended December 2021 to its shareholders, the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and the Central Bank of Nigeria. He said BoI’s dividend payout demonstrated its capacity to withstand economic headwinds to boost the Federal Government’s revenue. Also speaking, BoI’s Managing Director, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, said the upward trajectory in the bank’s performance enabled it to attract local and foreign capital to help fulfill the obligations of its mandate. He stated that in February 2022, BoI successfully issued a 750 million Eurobond to enhance its capital base to support its customers and the real sector of the Nigerian economy. “In the year under review, the Bank disbursed a total of N213.63 billion to 30,406 Nigerian enterprises through both direct and indirect methods. “This represents a 47.3 per cent increase over disbursements in 2020, while 2021 disbursement included N2.99 billion to 22,120 farmers through the bank’s Smallholder Farmers onlending product. “It also included N1 billion to 4,000 microretailers through the Bank’s MSME Distributor Finance Programme, and through these interventions, an estimated 950,640 direct and indirect jobs were created in 2021,” he said. Pitan reaffirmed the bank’s continued efforts toward supporting its stakeholders and achieving its mandate. “Our commitment to building a resilient organisation that can respond to the needs of our customers and operating challenges is unwavering,” he said.

