BoI grows profit by 75%, declares N7.89bn dividends

The Bank of Industry (BoI) says it recorded a 75 per cent increase in Profit Before Tax to N61.15 billion in the 2021 financial period. According to a statement from BoI, Malam Aliyu Dikko, Chairman of its Board of Directors, announced these results at its recently-concluded 62nd Annual General Meeting in Abuja. Dikko said that the bank had also declared a dividend payment of N7.89 billion for the financial year ended December 2021 to its shareholders, the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and the Central Bank of Nigeria. He said BoI’s dividend payout demonstrated its capacity to withstand economic headwinds to boost the Federal Government’s revenue. Also speaking, BoI’s Managing Director, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, said the upward trajectory in the bank’s performance enabled it to attract local and foreign capital to help fulfill the obligations of its mandate. He stated that in February 2022, BoI successfully issued a 750 million Eurobond to enhance its capital base to support its customers and the real sector of the Nigerian economy. “In the year under review, the Bank disbursed a total of N213.63 billion to 30,406 Nigerian enterprises through both direct and indirect methods. “This represents a 47.3 per cent increase over disbursements in 2020, while 2021 disbursement included N2.99 billion to 22,120 farmers through the bank’s Smallholder Farmers onlending product. “It also included N1 billion to 4,000 microretailers through the Bank’s MSME Distributor Finance Programme, and through these interventions, an estimated 950,640 direct and indirect jobs were created in 2021,” he said. Pitan reaffirmed the bank’s continued efforts toward supporting its stakeholders and achieving its mandate. “Our commitment to building a resilient organisation that can respond to the needs of our customers and operating challenges is unwavering,” he said.
Related Articles
Dangote rewards 20 cement promo winners
Dangote Cement Plc has handed cheques to 20 new winners in the ongoing Spell and Win national consumer promo Season 2, with the new millionaires emerging from Ekiti State, Abuja F.C.T. and Kano State. The winners, who were handed the one million-naira cheques in ceremonies held in the three cities, also received instant bank […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FCMB boosts agribusiness with N74.10bn loans
…represents 10 per cent of total loan portfolio First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has grown its loan portfolio to the agriculture sector in Nigeria to N74.10 billion, representing 10 per cent of the bank’s total loans. This figure is one of the highest in the banking industry. The feat, which was achieved in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Access Bank, Xploits train 48 people on digital skills
Xploits Consulting Limited and Access Bank Plc have trained 48 people on digital skills in the Federal Capital Territory. Dr Tayo Taiwo, Principal Partner, Xploits Consulting Ltd, while addressing participants, said the training would enhance participants` work experience and provide better ways of working. Taiwo said that the organisations trained 48 people in Bwari and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)