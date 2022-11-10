Business

BoI MD, others to speak at CSRin- Action’s SITEI conference

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BoI), Mr. Olukayode Pitan, is among industry leaders expected to speak at the 11th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference and CAHR Africa Awards 2022 to be hosted by CSR-in-Action on November 22, 2022 in Lagos. According to a press release, other expected speakers at the event are Dr. Vanessa Ushie, Acting Director of the African Natural Resources Centre (ANRC) of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Rosa Malango, Director, United Nations Regional Commissions, Gbemisola Saraki, Minister for Mines and Steel Development; Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, Chief Executive Officer, NNPC; Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, among others.

The statement said that existing and invited partners of the Conference include Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (FMPR), Fed-eral Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (FMMSD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), and Zenera Consulting. “The SITEI Conference was birthed in conjunction with the Deputy High Commission of Canada in October 2012, in Lagos.

The SITEI Conference which is in its 11th year, is an annual conference, would feature active dialogue and focused interactions among global industry stakeholders – business, government, community, civil society, development institution, academia.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NPA pressurises Customs over 7,500 abandoned containers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is mounting pressure on Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to auction the 7,500 overtime containers littering the seaports. It was revealed that some of the containers had been there for over five years because of excess charges and inability of the owners to pay demurrage.   There are 5,000 containers laden with […]
Business

Bank rolls out activities to celebrate Nigeria @60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Heritage Bank Plc has rolled out several activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, the lender announced in a press release at the weekend.   According to the statement, the bank held an online competition for customers to make videos recitation of them presenting the “National Pledge” in pidgin English with the four best videos […]
Business

FBNQuest analysts highlight risk in marginal field financing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Finance and investment analysts at the FBNQuest have underscored risk in raising finance for the acquisition of 57 marginal field advertised by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).   On June 1, 2020, the Federal Government of via the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) formally announced the commencement of the long-awaited marginal field bid round. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica