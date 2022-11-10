BoI MD, others to speak at CSRin- Action’s SITEI conference

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BoI), Mr. Olukayode Pitan, is among industry leaders expected to speak at the 11th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference and CAHR Africa Awards 2022 to be hosted by CSR-in-Action on November 22, 2022 in Lagos. According to a press release, other expected speakers at the event are Dr. Vanessa Ushie, Acting Director of the African Natural Resources Centre (ANRC) of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Rosa Malango, Director, United Nations Regional Commissions, Gbemisola Saraki, Minister for Mines and Steel Development; Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, Chief Executive Officer, NNPC; Elohor Aiboni, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, among others.

The statement said that existing and invited partners of the Conference include Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (FMPR), Fed-eral Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (FMMSD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), and Zenera Consulting. “The SITEI Conference was birthed in conjunction with the Deputy High Commission of Canada in October 2012, in Lagos.

The SITEI Conference which is in its 11th year, is an annual conference, would feature active dialogue and focused interactions among global industry stakeholders – business, government, community, civil society, development institution, academia.”

